Bentley hasn’t ruled out further adaptations of its new V8 hybrid petrol powertrain as it continues on its ‘Beyond 100 plus’ journey to only offer fully electric models by 2035. “Our V8 ultra-performance hybrid powertrain currently meets all market demands. Any new variants (we introduce) will depend on legislation in terms of electric driving range requirements and battery size” explained Dr. Frank-Steffan Walliser as he presented Bentley’s 2024 financial results in his new role as CEO.

2024 saw Bentley post its sixth consecutive year of operating profit – €373m from revenue of €2.64bn, the former figure representing a 37 per cent drop on the previous year’s results, itself a 17 per cent lower than in 2022. Despite this dip Bentley continues to be in the position to self finance its growth ambitions, including starting work on a new battery electric vehicle assembly line at the company’s Pyms Lane site in Crewe in preparation for its first all electric car, the Urban SUV that will be revealed in 2026 and go on sale in 2027.

A large proportion of Bentley’s revenue and profit comes from its customers' willingness to indulge themselves in the bespoke offerings of the firm’s Mulliner options. More than 70 per cent of customers choose a Mulliner bespoke option when ordering a Continental GT or Flying Spur in 2024, accounting for three times the spend compared to ‘regular’ options specified by Bentley customers.

While 2024 also saw Bentley retire its W12 engine it also rolled out its new hybrid powered Continental GT and Flying Spur models, both initially only available in 771bhp Mulliner or Speed trim. Not that this hampered interest in the new models, with more demand in the model’s first four months on-sale than during its predecessor’s last 12 months on sale. Later in 2025, less powerful V8 hybrid variants will be launched, lowering the entry point to Bentley ownership and broadening the customer base once again.