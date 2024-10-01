Bentley’s Mulliner package makes the new Continental GT even more luxurious

It's hard to imagine how the Bentley Continental GT could be more luxurious. It's a beautifully finished grand tourer built with fanatical attention to detail, perhaps to a greater extent than anything from Ferrari, Aston Martin or Maserati. Not content with this, Bentley has now released a new Mulliner specification for the Continental GT (and for the convertible GTC and Flying Spur saloon), bringing more finely crafted details and customisation options to its Aston DB12 rival.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Visually, the GT Mulliner can be recognised by its diamond-pattern front grille and chrome trim for the lower vents and tailpipes (although the latter elements can be painted black as an option). Unique 22-inch wheels also feature, complete with self-levelling centre cap badges.

Inside, the GT’s cabin has been upgraded with deep-pile carpets and unique Mulliner embroidery on the hand-stitched seats, as well as contrasting piping. As standard, the seats also get a postural adjust system to minimise fatigue, as well as a new diamond upholstery pattern.

These handcrafted elements mix with Bentley's latest onboard tech, including an LED instrument panel with bespoke graphics and a rotating infotainment display, which can be hidden away and replaced by a trio of analogue dials at the touch of a button.

Paint options are pretty much limitless, with a standard pallet of 101 colours and the option to specify colour-matched bespoke paint, or something from Bentley's model history. Inside, customers can choose from 15 upholstery options and 11 secondary colours, as well as 11 trim materials which can be mixed and matched to create two-tone finishes.

Beneath this ultra luxurious surface lies Bentley's Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, generating a combined 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque from a 4-litre V8 and electric motor. The Continental GT can drive for up to 50 miles on electric power alone, and motors up to 208mph when deploying maximum power from the system.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the new GT Mulliner, but it's certain to surpass the GT Speed’s £236,600 figure.