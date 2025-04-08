> Bentley has no plans to stop using V8s

The same 25.9kWh battery, and therefore the same 50-plus-mile battery electric range, as the Speed comes in these new Bentleys, which presumably means the weight is similar, starting at over 2.4 tons for the coupe. Still, the Continental GT Coupe should be good for 0-62mph in 3.7sec (3.9 for the GTC and Spur). In short, the new Bentley Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur outperform the W12 speed of the previous generation, so they’re far from ‘cooking’ models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Happily, they should be able to handle their mass when the going gets trans-Penine with as much skill as we know the Speeds do, given the hardware they get. No longer Speed-exclusive, the electronic limited-slip diff carries over to the new range, from the Continental, to the Flying Spur, as does Bentley’s 48-volt active chassis anti-roll control and rear-wheel steering. These base cars also keep the twin-chamber air springs behind Bentley’s Dynamic Ride system, which broaden so effectively the Speed’s scope for both comfort and body control. All are controlled as on the Speed via that distinctive rotary dial in the cabin that surrounds the start button, with Comfort, Bentley and Sport settings.

Visually, the body lines and shapes are all the same as on the Bentley Continental Speed models, though the brightwork is significantly brighter here. The headlights with their crystalline detailing aren’t so shaded, while the rears are now red rather than clear when they’re off. Brighter in chrome too are elements of the grilles, body, window, light and exhaust trims. These are Bentleys very much as Bentley people remember them – stately, elegant, fit for a Monarch – with none of the ‘Speed’ menace.

This newfound ‘Bentleyness’ isn’t better expressed than in Azure trim, which features vertically-vaned grilles and new 22-inch multi-six-spoke wheels. Inside, diamond-quilted leather, ‘wellness’ seating and open-pore crown-cut walnut veneer trim, which gets all symmetrical in the same way Mr Pagani does with his exposed carbonfibre; the in-line walnut veneers meeting in the middle of the the centre console, pointing toward the gear selector, analogue Bentley clock and central digital display. Nevermind Aston Martins, a Continental GTC Azure’s closest comparable rival is probably moored up somewhere in the Monaco Hercules harbour.

The new Bentley Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur are available to order now, with prices starting from £202,400 for the Continental GT. Starting being the appropriate word, given that the Azure is surely much pricier and that many will be lured in by Bentley’s Mulliner department for an extravaganza of customisation from the paint finishes, to every element of the cabin appointment, thus swelling the on-the-road price.