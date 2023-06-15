The Lotus Evija X is the second-fastest EV to lap the Nürburgring

Remember the Evija, the all electric 1972bhp, £2 million hypercar from the company that spent over 20 years making the brilliant Elise? With first deliveries imminent, Lotus is now looking to launch a special track-only take called the Evija X, and a prototype has now proven its worth with an impressive Nürburgring fast lap.

German racing driver Dirk Müller lapped the iconic circuit last October in just 6:24.047, making the track-only one-off the second-fastest EV ever to lap the Nürburgring, beaten only by the Volkswagen ID.R with its 6:05.336 time. This also makes the Evija X the fourth-fastest car of all time to lap the 'Ring, with only the outright record-holding Porsche 919 Evo, Volkswagen ID.R and Porsche 956 having recorded quicker laps.

While its lap was almost 20 seconds slower than the ID.R's, the Evija X's onboard lap video shows it achieving mind-boggling peak speeds around the north loop. The ID.R hit just under 170mph before the compression at the famous 'Foxhole', but the Evija X touched 200mph, just 5mph shy of the the Porsche 919 Evo's speed in the same section. Given its aggressive aero package, a 213mph peak speed on the Döttinger Hohe is also rather impressive, and Lotus even believes the car 'has more to give.'

The Evija X has enough aerodynamic appendages to fill every F1 wind tunnel many times over. Its new track look includes a bespoke front splitter and aero-canards at both corners with a rear wing the size of a small Norfolk village secured to its rear deck. There is also a sizable pair of side sill extensions filling the open area of the car’s tapered lower waistline. The extreme nature of the bodywork add-ons suggests that under the carbonfibre body is some serious underfloor aero to suck the Evija X to the ground.

Under this extreme bodywork is a quad-motor all-electric powertrain driven by a 93kWh battery pack, with output at 1972bhp and 1323lb ft of torque, considerably more than the 670bhp and 479b ft of the ID R. Despite the ID R weighing 1100kg and therefore giving it a power to weight ratio of 619bhp/ton, the Evija monsters it with its 1062bhp/ton figure.

Whether the Evija X will remain a one-off lap record special is yet to be confirmed, but we should start to see its road-going sibling hit the road later this year regardless.