Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The new Lotus Emeya costs £94,950 and offers up to 905bhp

The Lotus Emeya packs the firm’s new-age EV tech in a four-door GT bodystyle

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Mar 2024
Lotus Emeya – front14

Lotus has set itself the onerous task of selling 150,000 cars per year by 2028, and it's launching a series of cutting-edge EVs to do so. The latest is this: the Emeya electric saloon. It uses the same core technology as the Eletre SUV, and while that car is expected to hoover up more sales, the lower, lighter Emeya should be more in line with the character we expect from a Lotus. It costs from £94,950 and is available to order now.

Designed to compete with high-end four-door EVs from Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and Tesla, much of the Emeya’s mechanical specification is already familiar. Riding on the same 800V Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) platform as its SUV stablemate, it uses a pair of electric motors (one at each axle) to generate 893bhp in top-spec, £129,950 R form – that's 21bhp more than the similarly-priced Taycan Turbo. 

To give the powertrain more flexibility (if it needs such a thing), the rear motor uses a two-speed transmission to optimise power delivery across different speed ranges, and the effect is dramatic. The Emeya R sprints to 62mph from rest in just 2.78sec, and goes on to a top speed of 159mph. It won't be a lightweight given that the closely related Eletre weighs 2490kg, but those performance figures are competitive with other electric GTs.

The base Emeya (£94,950) and Emeya S (£107,450) are expected to use the 595bhp dual-motor setup found in the Eletre, with the S bringing a bump in equipment and specification. The Emeya can achieve up to 379 miles from its 102kWh battery – slightly more than the 112kWh Eletre – and topping up from 10-80 per cent takes 18 minutes thanks to 350kW rapid charging capability.

Lotus promises that the new saloon will offer class leading dynamics, thanks in part to its electronically controlled air suspension; this scans the road ahead 1000 times a second to prime itself for the surface, continuously adjusting the dampers to optimise ride quality and control. The Eletre’s suite of chassis electronics – designed to conjure the agile, accurate feel that defines the brand – are carried over, including rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars. Carbon ceramic brakes are available, too.

Lotus Emeya – rear14

The ‘porous’ design theme set out by the Evija hypercar, and subsequently followed by the Emira and Eletre, continues here. Air channels and active flaps in the front grille direct flow around the car to improve efficiency, while providing cooling for the Emeya’s battery and brakes. Performance-led elements such as a deployable rear lip spoiler and an active diffuser contribute to 150kg of downforce at 150mph. 

The Emeya’s interior is trimmed in sustainable fabrics and repurposed cotton, with the same tech-heavy environment seen first in the Eletre. An enormous 15.1-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, flanked by two display strips to relay driving and media information to the front occupants. Motorised doors, a Dolby Atmos-enabled KEF sound system and massaging seats are among the tech highlights.

Order books for the Emeya are open now, with first deliveries scheduled for Q3 this year. Pitting it against the new Porsche Taycan – which went on sale earlier this year – will make for an intriguing EV saloon contest. 

Recommended

Audi SQ8 e-tron 2024 review – 2.7 tons of hot electric SUV
Audi SQ8 e-tron – front
Reviews

Audi SQ8 e-tron 2024 review – 2.7 tons of hot electric SUV

The triple-motor SQ8 e-tron represents the pinnacle of Audi's electric SUVs, but it's the one that makes the least sense
6 Mar 2024
New track-focused Porsche Taycan to break cover next week
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – teaser
News

New track-focused Porsche Taycan to break cover next week

Porsche is set to unleash the Taycan's full capability with a new flagship variant – here's what we know so far
4 Mar 2024
Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in
Tesla Roadster
News

Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in

Elon Musk has announced new details for the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, but Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac has his reservations
1 Mar 2024
BMW iX M60 2024 review – it's fast, but is it worthy of the M badge?
BMW iX M60
Reviews

BMW iX M60 2024 review – it's fast, but is it worthy of the M badge?

BMW's range-topping electric iX SUV is an electric tour-de-force undermined by the diminishing returns of its high specification
29 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in
Tesla Roadster
News

Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in

Elon Musk has announced new details for the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, but Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac has his reservations
1 Mar 2024
Porsche Cayman (987, 2005 - 2015): review, history, prices and specs
Porsche Cayman 987
Features

Porsche Cayman (987, 2005 - 2015): review, history, prices and specs

The 987 Porsche Cayman is the obvious choice in 2024 as a used buy, and for many very good reasons...
5 Mar 2024
This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger
2024 Dodge Charger
News

This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger

The 2024 Dodge Charger has been unveiled in its final form, giving us a first look at the new production-spec muscle car
5 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content