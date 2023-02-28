The new Lotus Emeya costs £94,950 and offers up to 905bhp

Lotus has set itself the onerous task of selling 150,000 cars per year by 2028, and it's launching a series of cutting-edge EVs to do so. The latest is this: the Emeya electric saloon. It uses the same core technology as the Eletre SUV, and while that car is expected to hoover up more sales, the lower, lighter Emeya should be more in line with the character we expect from a Lotus. It costs from £94,950 and is available to order now.

Designed to compete with high-end four-door EVs from Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and Tesla, much of the Emeya’s mechanical specification is already familiar. Riding on the same 800V Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) platform as its SUV stablemate, it uses a pair of electric motors (one at each axle) to generate 893bhp in top-spec, £129,950 R form – that's 21bhp more than the similarly-priced Taycan Turbo.

To give the powertrain more flexibility (if it needs such a thing), the rear motor uses a two-speed transmission to optimise power delivery across different speed ranges, and the effect is dramatic. The Emeya R sprints to 62mph from rest in just 2.78sec, and goes on to a top speed of 159mph. It won't be a lightweight given that the closely related Eletre weighs 2490kg, but those performance figures are competitive with other electric GTs.