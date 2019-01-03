The best sports and super saloons are still cars for all occasions, able to lunge across long distances with the best GTs and deliver near-sports and supercar thrills on the very best roads. In between, they are faithful family expresses, with decent boot space, four doors and Isofix. They’re attractive, even a little aggressive to look at, enough to catch glances of admiration from those who know. But they should also be unassuming and unpretentious to most others, almost blending in with the traffic around them, while doing all the same jobs without compromise.

In a very real sense, if you want one car to do it all, you need to look at some form of saloon. For if your acquiescence to practicality goes too far, you find yourself in a crossover or an SUV, the high-performance versions of which are simply too compromised to satisfy at a level those with evo sensibilities crave. Likewise, most coupes, sports and supercars, simply aren’t appropriate for a lot of the day-to-day jobs a super saloon will handle without a sweat.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, the saloon genre is as vast as its history is long. Today, they range from traditional three-box execs, to slope-backed, almost-coupes. They’re petrol, hybrid and electric powered, rear and all-wheel drive and come in numerous size brackets. Some are incredibly subtle and err more on the side of a daily driver, than an outright thriller. Some are shod in carbon aero addenda, dispense with their back seats and consequently, much of their practical capability – hello Jaguar XE SV Project 8, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. But it’s the ones that tread the very difficult balance down the middle, that have our utmost admiration.