The Alpine A390 is France’s answer to the Porsche Macan
A battery-powered Porsche Macan rival with an emphasis on driving dynamics is the second model in Alpine’s EV offensive, and the covers are now off
Earlier this year we took a trip to Sweden to sample the Alpine A390 in prototype form, and while its final specs and design were both literally and metaphorically under wraps, all has now been revealed. Launched to coincide with Alpine’s 70th anniversary, the crossover joins the A290 as the second all-electric model in the lineup, preceding an all-electric A110, A110 roadster and 2+2 A310 coupe.
Unlike most performance crossovers, the A390 adopts a unique triple motor setup, pairing a dual-motor rear axle with a single motor at the front. Not only does this allow for improved output and traction thanks to all-wheel-drive, it also opens up endless possibilities for torque vectoring. It’s elements such as this that Alpine hopes will make the A390 both a new benchmark in the segment, and a true Alpine to follow the excellent A110.
To integrate this new powertrain and ensure it feels like an Alpine, the A390 uses a modified version of the AmpR Medium platform, with those two rear motors housed in a bespoke aluminium cradle. Weight distribution is near perfect at 49:51, with the chassis featuring unique suspension with hydraulic bumpstops, a new, quicker steering rack and uprated 365mm discs with six-piston calipers – the most powerful braking system on any Alpine. The A390 even comes with three bespoke A39-marked Michelin tyre options to make the most of its performance; Pilot Sport EV (for the GT), Pilot Sport 4S or Cross Climate 3 Sport, depending on spec.
Robert Bonetto, VP of Alpine Vehicle Projects, said: ‘The driving force behind developing the A390's dynamics was to make it as fast and agile as the A110. To achieve this, we had to eliminate the impact of the battery's weight with a technical solution to enhance the perceived lightness. The design with three motors and Alpine Active Torque Vectoring made it possible to interact between the motors to manage the torque between the front and rear axles as well as on the outer wheel to influence the balance, transitioning from understeer to neutral or even oversteer, thereby acting on the handling.’
One thing we could discern during our prototype drive was that the A390 has some serious performance under its sharp new bodywork, and now we have the hard numbers. Opt for the entry-level A390 GT and you get 395bhp, more power than any road-going Alpine before it. That’s not all that’s on offer though, with those triple motors capable of providing up to 464bhp and 596lb ft of torque in range-topping GTS-form, helping it reach 62mph from standstill in 3.9sec, nine tenths sooner than the GT. Top speed stands at 124mph and 137mph for the GT and GTS respectively. This performance is made possible by an 89kWh battery pack, capable of 190kw DC charging and a maximum WLTP range of 345 miles.
Like the A290, the A390 has kept a good chunk of its concept’s looks, with Alpine claiming up to 85 per cent has been carried through to production. While it doesn’t retain quite the same radical, low-profile silhouette, the use of contrasting black elements, a dramatic aero-sculpted bonnet (with a real aero passthrough) and unique ‘Cosmic dust’ Daytime Running Lights help it stand out from the increasingly popular electric crossover crowd. The concept's super slim, aggressive headlights have made it to the production car, so too the full-width lightbar. There's a strong focus on aerodynamic efficiency too, with the rear diffuser said to be inspired by Alpine’s Le Mans Hypercar and serving real aerodynamic benefit.
Buyers can choose from paint six colours (Noir Profond, Bleu Abysse, Bleu Alpine Vision, Argent Mercure, Blanc Topaze or Gris tonnerre matte), which can be matched with either 20- or 21-inch wheels in either diamond cut or all black finishes. The roof can either be body colour or black depending on the spec, but the lower elements and wheel arches are black no matter the spec.
The suicide rear doors of the concept haven’t made it through to this final version, but the cabin is stylish nonetheless. Designed to have an upmarket aesthetic in-keeping with the Alpine brand, each and every surface is treated to leather and/or Alcantara, with a blue theme consistent throughout. The driver gets a 12.3-inch central infotainment display and 12-inch digital dashboard, with the flat-bottomed, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring the same rotary RCH (regen) dial and OV (overtake) button as the A290. Opt for the range-topping trim level and you get bucket seats from Sabelt upholstered in blue and grey Nappa leather, with carbonfibre or forged carbon inserts optional. There are nods to the A110 if you look closely, too, with a silhouette of the sports car printed onto the windscreen. As with any Alpine, buyers can request off-the-menu options through Atelier, allowing for unique seat, wheel and calipers options should you want them.
UK pricing is still under wraps, but order books open in Q4 this year.