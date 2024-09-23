Earlier this year we took a trip to Sweden to sample the Alpine A390 in prototype form, and while its final specs and design were both literally and metaphorically under wraps, all has now been revealed. Launched to coincide with Alpine’s 70th anniversary, the crossover joins the A290 as the second all-electric model in the lineup, preceding an all-electric A110, A110 roadster and 2+2 A310 coupe.

Unlike most performance crossovers, the A390 adopts a unique triple motor setup, pairing a dual-motor rear axle with a single motor at the front. Not only does this allow for improved output and traction thanks to all-wheel-drive, it also opens up endless possibilities for torque vectoring. It’s elements such as this that Alpine hopes will make the A390 both a new benchmark in the segment, and a true Alpine to follow the excellent A110.

To integrate this new powertrain and ensure it feels like an Alpine, the A390 uses a modified version of the AmpR Medium platform, with those two rear motors housed in a bespoke aluminium cradle. Weight distribution is near perfect at 49:51, with the chassis featuring unique suspension with hydraulic bumpstops, a new, quicker steering rack and uprated 365mm discs with six-piston calipers – the most powerful braking system on any Alpine. The A390 even comes with three bespoke A39-marked Michelin tyre options to make the most of its performance; Pilot Sport EV (for the GT), Pilot Sport 4S or Cross Climate 3 Sport, depending on spec.