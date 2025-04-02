Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper
Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels and a new naming convention to more clearly define what buyers are getting for their money
Lotus has come up with a new naming strategy for its ‘Lifestyle’ line of EVs, the Porsche Cayenne- and Taycan-rivalling Eletre and Emeya. Replacing the three-tier system that saw the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV split into base, S and 900bhp R specs, the new system diversifies the offering, while incorporating some traditional Lotus naming conventions that have already returned in part on the Emira range.
The two main Emeyas and Eletres will now be called 600 and 900, referring to their approximate power outputs in bhp. After picking between them, you then specify your equipment line – basic, GT, GT SE or Sport SE for the 600s, and Sport or Sport Carbon for the 900s.
The Eletre 600 is the entry-level spec, while Eletre 600 GT adds highway assist, a parking pack, six-piston brakes and 22-inch alloy wheels. Eletre 600 GT SE adds a glass roof, Kef Reference audio, ambient lighting and illuminated side sills. Eletre 600 Sport SE is the highest 600 spec, adding a dynamic handling pack, an active rear spoiler, massaging and cooling seats and soft-close doors.
The Eletre 900 starts in Sport spec, with all of the above coming as standard. Meanwhile, the Eletre 900 Sport Carbon adds, you guessed it, a load of carbonfibre on both the exterior and interior. These specs are more or less reflected on the Emeya too, with the addition of an active rear diffuser and front air dam on the 600 Sport SE and 900 Sport Carbon specs.
The result? Line-ups that are a little more time-consuming to decipher, with the pick of the litter most likely still the lower-powered cars with all the extras added. That means a 600 Sport SE – enough power to be getting on with (603bhp) without sucking the soul out of the battery, with the trim level adding the handling pack (rear steering and active anti-roll control) and massage seats.
The benefit of all this is that for a basic Emeya or Eletre, you will pay less, with both the Emeya 600 and Eletre 600 starting from £84,990, or £5760 less than before. The 'ideal' Emeya, the 600 Sport SE, will be more like £104,990.
What hasn’t changed are the underpinnings, which still consist of a 102kWh (Emeya) or 112kWh (Eletre) battery feeding a motor at each axle.
We do know, however, that change is coming where that’s concerned. Within the next two years, Lotus will launch ‘hyper hybrid’ versions of the Eletre and Emeya, which will incorporate combustion range-extender elements for an increased range in the region of 680 miles, or ‘roughly double today’s range’, according to Dan Balmer, Lotus Cars Europe CEO.