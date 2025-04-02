Lotus has come up with a new naming strategy for its ‘Lifestyle’ line of EVs, the Porsche Cayenne- and Taycan-rivalling Eletre and Emeya. Replacing the three-tier system that saw the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV split into base, S and 900bhp R specs, the new system diversifies the offering, while incorporating some traditional Lotus naming conventions that have already returned in part on the Emira range.

The two main Emeyas and Eletres will now be called 600 and 900, referring to their approximate power outputs in bhp. After picking between them, you then specify your equipment line – basic, GT, GT SE or Sport SE for the 600s, and Sport or Sport Carbon for the 900s.

The Eletre 600 is the entry-level spec, while Eletre 600 GT adds highway assist, a parking pack, six-piston brakes and 22-inch alloy wheels. Eletre 600 GT SE adds a glass roof, Kef Reference audio, ambient lighting and illuminated side sills. Eletre 600 Sport SE is the highest 600 spec, adding a dynamic handling pack, an active rear spoiler, massaging and cooling seats and soft-close doors.

The Eletre 900 starts in Sport spec, with all of the above coming as standard. Meanwhile, the Eletre 900 Sport Carbon adds, you guessed it, a load of carbonfibre on both the exterior and interior. These specs are more or less reflected on the Emeya too, with the addition of an active rear diffuser and front air dam on the 600 Sport SE and 900 Sport Carbon specs.