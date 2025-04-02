Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper

Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels and a new naming convention to more clearly define what buyers are getting for their money

by: Ethan Jupp
2 Apr 2025
Lotus Emeya and Eletre

Lotus has come up with a new naming strategy for its ‘Lifestyle’ line of EVs, the Porsche Cayenne- and Taycan-rivalling Eletre and Emeya. Replacing the three-tier system that saw the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV split into base, S and 900bhp R specs, the new system diversifies the offering, while incorporating some traditional Lotus naming conventions that have already returned in part on the Emira range.

The two main Emeyas and Eletres will now be called 600 and 900, referring to their approximate power outputs in bhp. After picking between them, you then specify your equipment line – basic, GT, GT SE or Sport SE for the 600s, and Sport or Sport Carbon for the 900s.

Lotus Eletre

The Eletre 600 is the entry-level spec, while Eletre 600 GT adds highway assist, a parking pack, six-piston brakes and 22-inch alloy wheels. Eletre 600 GT SE adds a glass roof, Kef Reference audio, ambient lighting and illuminated side sills. Eletre 600 Sport SE is the highest 600 spec, adding a dynamic handling pack, an active rear spoiler, massaging and cooling seats and soft-close doors. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Eletre 900 starts in Sport spec, with all of the above coming as standard. Meanwhile, the Eletre 900 Sport Carbon adds, you guessed it, a load of carbonfibre on both the exterior and interior. These specs are more or less reflected on the Emeya too, with the addition of an active rear diffuser and front air dam on the 600 Sport SE and 900 Sport Carbon specs.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

> A hybrid Lotus Emira could be on the cards

The result? Line-ups that are a little more time-consuming to decipher, with the pick of the litter most likely still the lower-powered cars with all the extras added. That means a 600 Sport SE – enough power to be getting on with (603bhp) without sucking the soul out of the battery, with the trim level adding the handling pack (rear steering and active anti-roll control) and massage seats.

Lotus Emeya

The benefit of all this is that for a basic Emeya or Eletre, you will pay less, with both the Emeya 600 and Eletre 600 starting from £84,990, or £5760 less than before. The 'ideal' Emeya, the 600 Sport SE, will be more like £104,990.

What hasn’t changed are the underpinnings, which still consist of a 102kWh (Emeya) or 112kWh (Eletre) battery feeding a motor at each axle.

> Lotus to bring back petrol power from 2026 with ‘Hyper Hybrid’ tech

We do know, however, that change is coming where that’s concerned. Within the next two years, Lotus will launch ‘hyper hybrid’ versions of the Eletre and Emeya, which will incorporate combustion range-extender elements for an increased range in the region of 680 miles, or ‘roughly double today’s range’, according to Dan Balmer, Lotus Cars Europe CEO.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?
Hyundai Insteroid – front
News

New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?

Hyundai has served up another wild hot hatch concept, this time taking the Inster supermini as a base. Could an electric successor to the i20 N be on …
1 Apr 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce
Reviews

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials

The Junior is Alfa Romeo’s first ever pure-electric model, but don’t let that put you off. The Veloce is a practical offering with a real performance …
27 Mar 2025
Best electric cars 2025 – great EVs from hot hatches to supercars
Best electric cars 2025
Best cars

Best electric cars 2025 – great EVs from hot hatches to supercars

There's a huge variety of electric cars on sale in 2025 – here are the best examples the breed
21 Mar 2025
Abarth 600e 2025 review – Italy gives the Alpine A290 something to worry about
Abarth 600e
In-depth reviews

Abarth 600e 2025 review – Italy gives the Alpine A290 something to worry about

The Abarth 600e packs 276bhp and a fiery character, making it both the marque’s most powerful road-legal model and a genuinely entertaining driver’s c…
19 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week
Hot hatch test
Features

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we test three of the most sophisticated hot hatches on sale against each other on road and track – these are our favourite…
29 Mar 2025
Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses
Honda Civic Type R FN2
Features

Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses

Its lineage contains some hot hatch greats, but the late-noughties Civic wasn’t one of them
26 Mar 2025
Performance Link Mazda MX-5 R300 review – an MX-5 with Honda VTEC power
Performance Link Mazda MX-5 R300 – front
Reviews

Performance Link Mazda MX-5 R300 review – an MX-5 with Honda VTEC power

A screaming 296bhp Honda VTEC engine and a full chassis upgrade package turn the NC-generation Mazda MX-5 into something altogether more thrilling
25 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content