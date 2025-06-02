The new Bentley Bentayga Speed is quite a different animal to its recently introduced Continental and Flying Spur Speed siblings. Not just in being an SUV instead of a low-slung saloon, coupe or convertible, but also in not being a hybrid. That’s right, the high-performance version of Bentley’s indulgent luxury SUV runs purely on smelly explodey liquids, with no electric motors or batteries to be found – what a novel thing in 2025. It’s also claimed by Bentley to be the most performant, dynamic and characterful Bentayga yet – a riposte to the Range Rover Sport SV, Aston Martin DBX S and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

At the heart of the Bentayga Speed is a V8 engine of familiar arrangement, displacing four litres and with two turbochargers attached. The numbers are a near perfect match for the old Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 641bhp and 627lb ft, the latter available from 2250 and 4500rpm. The Bentayga Speed will get to 62mph in 3.4sec on the way to a 193mph top speed.

For reference, that’s more powerful and quicker than the old 626bhp W12-engined Bentayga Speed, which could cover the 62mph sprint in 3.9sec and top out at 190mph. Why doesn’t the Bentayga Speed share the 771bhp Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain of its siblings? As we understand it, packaging. The 25.9kWh battery of the Continental and Flying Spur simply doesn’t fit under the skin of the Bentayga as it is now.

Power and performance are almost a given in a car that throughout its existence has never had any less than 500bhp on tap. The headroom for improvement has always been in the dynamics of the Bentayga, which have been honed for the Speed. The new car has a Sport setting in the drive modes, which increases damping stiffness by 15 per cent and optimises the brake torque vectoring system for dynamic driving. This in combination with the standard-fit rear steering system ought to improve the Bentayga’s cornering responses, which were already improved with the fitment of the 48-volt active anti-roll system in the last Bentayga update.

In this mode (though only if you have the new ceramic brake option fitted) there’s also a new ESC Dynamic stability control setting, which for the first time allows on-throttle slip angles in a Bentayga. Yes, this is a Bentayga that will power oversteer. Another first the system allows is full launch control, which informs that dramatic improvement in acceleration.