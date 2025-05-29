Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

£15k off the price of a new Porsche 911

A base 911 might cost over £100k, but there are sturdily-optioned examples already built that you won’t pay any more for

by: Ethan Jupp
29 May 2025
Porsche 911 deal 2025

In 2025, the price of a new Porsche 911 has finally crept over the £100,000 mark. That is, if you go through the configurator and place an order for one all of your own. But such is the uncertainty in the market at the moment, there are now some excellent deals to be had if you go looking for them. And there’s only more to come.

Take this 911 Carrera for instance. You might not think £104,900 represents much of a deal on a car with a base price that’s only just crept over £100k. But look closer and you’ll see, it’s an option-laden car that once had a £118k ticket attached – at least, that’s what the configurator says this car would cost if ordered to be built now. And remember, this is a new unregistered car with its 36-month warranty intact.

Porsche 911 deal 2025 interior

Yes, that’s almost £15k – the price of all the options – lopped off the price, including on the outside, Lugano Blue paint worth £1704, the £493 silver sticker set, Carrera Classic wheels worth £1910, £473 in privacy glass and painted engine cover slat inlays for £504 (yes, really).

On the inside, 14-way adjustable sports seats worth £1951 join exterior painted cabin trim for £924 and the Bose surround sound system worth £1269. Surround view cameras worth £1298 join the Porsche Innodrive system with adaptive cruise for a whopping £2367. 

Other smaller desirable additions include the heated GT sports steering wheel for £236 and the Exclusive Design fuel filler cap for £154, plus plenty of other odds and ends that round the option tag up to that sturdy £14,530 figure. The only slightly odd omission from the spec is the £2033 matrix LED lights.

Porsche 911 deal 2025

It’s not the only new Porsche 911 on which a deal can be done, either. Looking in the car finder, there are plenty of 992.2s with four figures lopped off the cost if you were to order that car to be built today – option-laden examples with prices closer to list. It’s just base 911 Carreras for now, but the first few Carrera Ts will come through soon enough, and Carrera Ss, which as we highlighted last week, start from the sort of money that will get you into some very enticing used supercars. 

> Browse new Porsche 911 stock here

Creeping prices aren’t exclusive to Porsche, as inflation has sent the cost to power factories, procure parts and manufacture all cars upwards, meaning hikes are necessary to maintain profitability. The trouble is, the golden ratio of supply and demand that’s kept Porsche and the canniest of performance car proprietors like it flush with orders over the last few years is on the wonk. 

While it’s more expensive to sell and indeed buy cars, it’s also more expensive to run any other business and more expensive to borrow money thanks to high interest rates relative to what we’re used to. The cumulative result? There are fewer people in the market for six-figure sports cars; demand is lower and supply has yet to contract in response.

