In 2025, the price of a new Porsche 911 has finally crept over the £100,000 mark. That is, if you go through the configurator and place an order for one all of your own. But such is the uncertainty in the market at the moment, there are now some excellent deals to be had if you go looking for them. And there’s only more to come.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Take this 911 Carrera for instance. You might not think £104,900 represents much of a deal on a car with a base price that’s only just crept over £100k. But look closer and you’ll see, it’s an option-laden car that once had a £118k ticket attached – at least, that’s what the configurator says this car would cost if ordered to be built now. And remember, this is a new unregistered car with its 36-month warranty intact.

Yes, that’s almost £15k – the price of all the options – lopped off the price, including on the outside, Lugano Blue paint worth £1704, the £493 silver sticker set, Carrera Classic wheels worth £1910, £473 in privacy glass and painted engine cover slat inlays for £504 (yes, really).

On the inside, 14-way adjustable sports seats worth £1951 join exterior painted cabin trim for £924 and the Bose surround sound system worth £1269. Surround view cameras worth £1298 join the Porsche Innodrive system with adaptive cruise for a whopping £2367.