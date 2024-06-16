Even so, this barrel-chested tyre marmaliser was simply another realm of fast compared to the frenetic, rev-hungry animals it succeeded. That doesn’t mean to say it was unwieldy. Ferrari made sure the monster mill was part of a cohesive whole and didn’t overwhelm the rest of the car. It’s controllable yet unexpectedly compliant. It’s precise and poised but not capricious. Between its deftly-judged adaptive dampers, lightning fast steering and Side Slip Control-equipped E-diff, you could play the 660bhp twin-turbo, award-winning nuclear bomb that was that V8, like a fiddle.

But the 488 can’t escape its place in history, as the car that directly followed what is perhaps Ferrari’s most beloved model of the 21st century. The plus side of course is that one of the best junior Ferrari supercars can be had for less than £130k, or otherwise known, the price of a 2025 911 Carrera S with a few choice options…

‘As impressive as the torque-rich delivery is, the real fireworks are when you run through all seven gears. The first three ratios are dispatched in a blink, the fingers on your right hand at risk of contracting RSI so soon after each other are the shifts required. Not that the acceleration tails off as you pull back for a fourth time, it’s just you have maybe a second longer to wait before needing fifth, then a similar length of time before sixth and seventh have you questioning your sanity as to why you’re travelling this fast in the first place.’ – Jethro Bovingdon, former evo tester, who drove the 488 on the launch in 2015.

Maserati MC20

Prices from £120k

This one’s a little awkward, for what are perhaps obvious reasons. Here is a supercar Maserati will still sell you today (it’s only been on sale for four years) at a brand new price of over £230k, available on the used market for almost half that. Traditionally, the tectonic plate-shattering depreciation of Maseratis was well earned. They were cars that traded more on charm and style than dynamic chops and great engineering. The MC20 bucked that trend. Right out of the gates the Trident gave us a supercar resolved to an eCoty-winning standard, with an engine that was as effervescent as it was innovative, the ‘Nettuno’ V6 deploying pre-chamber combustion technology for improved efficiency and performance, but with the aural forced induction theatrics of a Jaguar XJ220. That was bolted to the back of a carbon monocoque chassis and a dual-clutch transmission, which sent its 621bhp to the rear wheels.