Evo verdict

Cupra has had some level of success in giving its EVs more personality and dynamism than others built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture. That continues with the new Cupra Tavascan – cousin (and key C-segment rival) to the Ford Capri, Volkswagen ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq.

It’s the best-looking and most interesting, inside and out, with dynamics that are as well-resolved as they can be for this sort of car. It doesn’t however have the extra edge and playfulness by comparison to the ID.5 GTX, that say, the Cupra Leon has over its cousin, the Golf GTI. The Tavascan’s main distinction is in its design flair, rather than the way it drives.

Background and model range

The Cupra Tavascan is the latest model to come from the MEB family of electric cars from the Volkswagen Group. What started with the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, lead a family of platform-mates from Skoda, Audi, Seat and Cupra, with Ford even joining the (world’s dullest) party thanks to a deal it struck with VW, resulting in the new Explorer and Capri. The Capri, the VW ID.5 and the Skoda Enyaq are the Tavascan’s closest relations and rivals, with the Cupra bringing a bit of extra design flair and driving dynamism by comparison.