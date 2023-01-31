Porsche 911 Dakar 2025 review – more capable than a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato?

The weak spot is under braking, where the Dakar gets up on its treadblock toes and feels reluctant to slow – sometimes disconcertingly so. But once you’ve adapted to it and recalibrated your braking points further up the road, it’s a generally lovely thing to drive. Less sharp and responsive than a regular Carrera, of course, but less blunt than its appearance suggests.

The suspension is on longer struts but otherwise its architecture is essentially the same as a regular 911’s. And it’s still thumpingly fast: the sub-4.0sec official 0-62mph time feels believable. Various weight-saving measures, the lightweight bonnet and rear-seat deletion among them, have kept weight to within 10kg of a regular PDK-equipped Carrera 4.

You can fit the Dakar with regular summer or winter tyres but I wonder how it would feel; the spring rates have been softened by a full 50 per cent compared with a Carrera 4, partly because the Scorpion tyres’ sidewalls are so stiff. With regular-profile tyres, I wonder if the suspension’s movements might actually feel a little baggier as a result – it would be interesting to find out. As it is, ride quality, aided by the standard adaptive dampers, is superb, somehow always the right side of too firm or too soft.

Back to that impasse. We backtrack a few miles down the road, and then leave it completely, travelling by turn via muddy trails and over lush green hillsides against an Alpine backdrop so picturesque you half expect Julie Andrews and the von Trapp family to appear around the next corner. You can bump the Dakar up a further 30mm, using a pneumatic lift kit powered by a compressor behind the front seats (and, amusingly, it can stay at that height at up to 105mph before lowering automatically), and it has a further bespoke Off Road driving mode, nominally splitting the torque 50:50 – though it’s still actively fine-tuned on the fly – and prioritising traction at all costs. It would be nice to have a manual gearbox to play with but the eight-speed PDK transmission works better with the different drive modes and active all-wheel-drive system, so, understandably, it’s the only transmission available in the Dakar. And a slightly annoying one on dual carriageways, too, constantly hunting for the right gear and changing its mind, even on a steady throttle.