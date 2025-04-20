Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Group tests

evo's ultimate all-wheel-drive test – Video, contenders and podcast

In issue 333 of evo, seven traction-unlimited titans come together, allowing us to explore the virtues of modern all-wheel-drive systems

by: Richard Meaden, James Taylor
30 Apr 2025

The face of all-wheel-drive performance has changed. No longer employed purely as a mechanical means of sharing the division of labour between front and rear axles, the single-minded pursuit of raw traction has been transcended by a more nuanced objective. Pragmatism still plays a part, as today’s all-wheel-drive systems are charged with taming the ever-increasing power and torque outputs of immensely potent ICE, hybrid and EV powertrains. But now they also play a pivotal role in actively shaping handling behaviour and broadening dynamic bandwidth. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Highly configurable driving modes employing sophisticated electronic control systems mean a dizzying degree of adjustability is now at our fingertips. Torque vectoring is commonplace, and when this is combined with the equally powerful effects of rear-wheel steering, it delivers a level of rotational energy and steering response old-school all-wheel drive could never hope to match. 

The purpose of our test? To gather a diverse array of heavy-hitting all-wheel-drivers and explore the full scope of their performance and handling in a controlled environment (in this case the wonderful Anglesey Circuit). It’s also a celebration of sorts; proof that although high-performance cars are facing an existential threat, the will to build cars aimed at enthusiasts remains as strong as ever. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The scope of our group spans a mouth-watering range of cars, starting with the Audi RS3. This pleasingly pugilistic Audi might represent the bottom rung of our all-wheel-drive performance ladder, but it still enjoys rippling bhp and lb ft numbers that my aged brain associates more with ’90s mid-engined exotics than a souped-up compact saloon.

Top of our ladder is the scintillating Lamborghini Revuelto. Packed with technology, it boasts the same power as a Bugatti Veyron, with three electric motors and Sant’Agata’s mighty new 6.5-litre V12 doing the job of Molsheim’s 8-litre quad-turbo W16. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

 Porsche 911  Carrera 4, here in latest hybrid Carrera GTS spec, and Bentley’s all-new hybrid Continental GT Speed represent the sports and luxury coupe sectors, while a more hardcore offering comes in the muscular form of the M4 CS, built around BMW’s pioneering xDrive system.  Mercedes-AMG's GT63 is even more of a slugger, mating its 4-litre biturbo V8 to Mercedes’ similarly configurable 4Matic+ system. 

Finally, towering over the lot is JLR’s monster Range Rover Sport SV. Using ‘6D’ interlinked hydraulic suspension along with torque vectoring and an active rear diff, the 626bhp 2.5-ton SUV combines supercar tech with super-luxury stature.

Rear-drive cars remain the purest driving experience, of course, and will always be very special. All-wheel drive brings a different set of abilities and a feel of its own, which can be similarly enthralling. The seven cars here show that, at the mid-point of the 2020s, AWD has the capability to be more nuanced and rewarding than ever. The fascinating thing is to see where ever-improving software, increasingly fluent conversations between chassis and drivetrain, and the evolution of torque vectoring – particularly in cars with electrified axles – will lead. It may be less than seven years before we see an even more seismic shift. 

To read the full test, pick up a copy of evo 333 in-store or online.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Focus ST (Mk3) – the car world's greatest misses
Ford Focus ST Mk3
Features

Ford Focus ST (Mk3) – the car world's greatest misses

We’d hoped the 2015 Focus ST would share a good dose of its little brother’s magic. Sadly, it didn’t
28 Apr 2025
The Ferrari 296 Speciale has arrived, and it could be the most thrilling Ferrari ever
Ferrari 296 Speciale – front
News

The Ferrari 296 Speciale has arrived, and it could be the most thrilling Ferrari ever

The 296 Speciale is the latest in Ferrari's line of mid-engined road racers, packing 868bhp and LaFerrari-beating pace on track
29 Apr 2025
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 2025 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar
GMA T.50 front
Reviews

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 2025 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar

The GMA T.50 is the car we thought would never come: Gordon Murray's sequel to the ultimate hypercar, the McLaren F1
26 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content