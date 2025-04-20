evo's ultimate all-wheel-drive test – Video, contenders and podcast

The scope of our group spans a mouth-watering range of cars, starting with the Audi RS3. This pleasingly pugilistic Audi might represent the bottom rung of our all-wheel-drive performance ladder, but it still enjoys rippling bhp and lb ft numbers that my aged brain associates more with ’90s mid-engined exotics than a souped-up compact saloon.

Top of our ladder is the scintillating Lamborghini Revuelto. Packed with technology, it boasts the same power as a Bugatti Veyron, with three electric motors and Sant’Agata’s mighty new 6.5-litre V12 doing the job of Molsheim’s 8-litre quad-turbo W16.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4, here in latest hybrid Carrera GTS spec, and Bentley’s all-new hybrid Continental GT Speed represent the sports and luxury coupe sectors, while a more hardcore offering comes in the muscular form of the M4 CS, built around BMW’s pioneering xDrive system. Mercedes-AMG's GT63 is even more of a slugger, mating its 4-litre biturbo V8 to Mercedes’ similarly configurable 4Matic+ system.

Finally, towering over the lot is JLR’s monster Range Rover Sport SV. Using ‘6D’ interlinked hydraulic suspension along with torque vectoring and an active rear diff, the 626bhp 2.5-ton SUV combines supercar tech with super-luxury stature.

Rear-drive cars remain the purest driving experience, of course, and will always be very special. All-wheel drive brings a different set of abilities and a feel of its own, which can be similarly enthralling. The seven cars here show that, at the mid-point of the 2020s, AWD has the capability to be more nuanced and rewarding than ever. The fascinating thing is to see where ever-improving software, increasingly fluent conversations between chassis and drivetrain, and the evolution of torque vectoring – particularly in cars with electrified axles – will lead. It may be less than seven years before we see an even more seismic shift.

