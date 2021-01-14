‘We will present the new strategy plan of Alpine based on three pillars… We will reveal some details of the new A110 in 2026. The next generation will evolve but keep the original DNA and spirit. The result is just fantastic and within the first six months of 2026 we will share some really exciting news.’

We can safely speculate that come the middle of next year, we will know a lot more about the next A110 and by this time next year, we’ll almost certainly have seen it. We also don’t expect the roll to stop with the coupe – subsequent derivatives are likely to follow in the years leading up to the end of the decade.

In terms of design, word is of delicate proportions and a wheelbase similar to those of the current car, with design language developed from that first seen on the Alpenglow hypercar concepts.

2027 Alpine A110 powertrains

The next A110 is set to be based on the new aluminium Alpine Performance Platform (APP). The burning question of the moment of course, is what will power the next Alpine A110. The answer is, initially, electric.

The car is expected to borrow much from the Alpine-developed Renault 5 Turbo 3E in terms of how its batteries are arranged. Though exact details aren’t known, that means not in the floor as in the Alpine A290 and A390. Kinship with the Turbo 3E is also what’s allowed Alpine to get as much development done as it has without production prototypes being spied: Aside from the freedoms and versatility virtual development now allows, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E can effectively serve as a mule until very late in the game.

The electric A110 is expected to use an advanced twin-motor set-up inspired by but not identical A390, which itself features a twin-motor rear axle and Alpine Active Torque Vectoring. It’s also expected to have more than the 464bhp the top-spec A390 GTS boasts. Kinship with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E also implies at least the option of using an in-wheel motor set-up for subsequent versions, while APP’s ingrained versatility includes being able to offer four-wheel drive.