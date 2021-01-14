2027 Alpine A110: Everything we know about Dieppe’s Porsche fighter
The countdown is on for the reveal of the next Alpine A110, which is set to arrive with electric but be ready for petrol. We have all the details
Alpine has confirmed details pertaining to the next generation of its A110 sports car, expected to arrive before the end of 2026. Lessons learned from the car that relaunched the brand to such critical acclaim will inform a completely new strategy – one that will involve global saleability and numerous variants, based on an all-new aluminium platform that can take a variety of powertrain types and be versatile enough to form the basis of a wider family of sports cars. Here’s everything we know, as confirmed by Alpine CEO Philippe Krief in conversation with evo at the launch of the A390.
When will we see the next Alpine A110?
News of the electric A110 first materialised in 2022 amidst the announcement from Alpine’s CEO at the time, Luca de Meo, that it was to go EV-only. A 2024 launch for an electrified A110 was initially proposed at the project’s infancy.
New CEO Philippe Krief has been speaking unofficially about the next A110 for some time and has now confirmed officially that the countdown is on for the new car’s reveal in episode seven of Alpine’s ‘Charging Forward’ series: ‘there will be a lot more to come for 2026’.
‘We will present the new strategy plan of Alpine based on three pillars… We will reveal some details of the new A110 in 2026. The next generation will evolve but keep the original DNA and spirit. The result is just fantastic and within the first six months of 2026 we will share some really exciting news.’
We can safely speculate that come the middle of next year, we will know a lot more about the next A110 and by this time next year, we’ll almost certainly have seen it. We also don’t expect the roll to stop with the coupe – subsequent derivatives are likely to follow in the years leading up to the end of the decade.
In terms of design, word is of delicate proportions and a wheelbase similar to those of the current car, with design language developed from that first seen on the Alpenglow hypercar concepts.
2027 Alpine A110 powertrains
The next A110 is set to be based on the new aluminium Alpine Performance Platform (APP). The burning question of the moment of course, is what will power the next Alpine A110. The answer is, initially, electric.
The car is expected to borrow much from the Alpine-developed Renault 5 Turbo 3E in terms of how its batteries are arranged. Though exact details aren’t known, that means not in the floor as in the Alpine A290 and A390. Kinship with the Turbo 3E is also what’s allowed Alpine to get as much development done as it has without production prototypes being spied: Aside from the freedoms and versatility virtual development now allows, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E can effectively serve as a mule until very late in the game.
The electric A110 is expected to use an advanced twin-motor set-up inspired by but not identical A390, which itself features a twin-motor rear axle and Alpine Active Torque Vectoring. It’s also expected to have more than the 464bhp the top-spec A390 GTS boasts. Kinship with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E also implies at least the option of using an in-wheel motor set-up for subsequent versions, while APP’s ingrained versatility includes being able to offer four-wheel drive.
The electric A110 will utilise a bespoke powertrain and new-generation battery tech to maximise energy density and minimise loss of performance over time. A target weight of less than 1300kg is also expected – the A290 hatch weighs 1479kg.
Alpine is even hoping to make the battery pack in the electric A110 replaceable, allowing buyers to both maintain maximum performance, upgrade to the latest chemistry and in theory, avoid some of the disastrous depreciation associated with every other high end performance EV currently on the market. Ferrari is also taking a similar approach with its hybrid models, with Krief overseeing the development of replacement battery packs for the LaFerrari in his previous role there as CTO.
2027 Alpine A110: Ready for a combustion and hybrid powertrain
Unlikely at initial launch but possible for introduction further down the line is the inclusion of a combustion element for markets that demand it or legislatively allow it. In conversation with evo, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief clarified, the new APP aluminium underpinning, is being engineered to be as versatile as possible: ‘The plan is to do electric but we asked the question of whether it would be possible to do other powertrains,’ Krief said.
‘We found a solution that will allow us to do it if we decide to push the button on ICE, mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid without compromising the car. I think we could have opportunities to gain some markets where EVs aren’t so popular, offering ICE or plug-in. I want to be ready for anything. You need to be light and agile in the way you develop things.’
Exact details of the petrol powerplant aren’t known, Alpine insisting development is yet to even begin, only that the A110 is ‘ready’ for it. Parent company Renault owns a 45 percent stake in Horse Powertrains, a company that specialises in internal combustion engines, that’s supplying engines to Caterham for its next-generation Sevens.
Development of the all-electric Alpine A110 is well advanced and timing is on track for its arrival by the end of next year. With the versatility that’s being baked into APP, Alpine is well-positioned to offer an A110 for all tastes and can avoid the multi-billion-euro headache that Porsche now faces: re-engineering its dedicated Cayman EV for a combustion engine retrofit.
Next Alpine A110: What versions will there be?
APP is very much a big picture underpinning, not just forming the basis of the next two-seat A110 coupe but any sports car Alpine wishes to turn its attention to.
The current A110, launched in 2018, has only ever been available as a two-seater coupe powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed (six-speed in R Ultime-form) double-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels and was not homologated for sale in the US, or easy to adapt for say, a convertible.
Not so the new platform, which has been designed to form the basis of the new A110 coupe, but also leave options open for a convertible and wider, longer four-seat sports car models, as Krief told us: ‘We are working on the brand new platform, APP, Alpine Performance Platform. Out of which we’ll have all the new sports cars from Alpine, the first of which will be A110.
‘Today the A110 cannot go into the US easily, it’s not easy to do a Spider. The new platform is a lot more modular for that – ready for the US if the time comes.
‘There’s modularity in length and width also, to have a convertible, to have two-seater or 2+2. When you start from scratch, you try to think of the maximum possibilities. Our small engineering team of 230 people are fully dedicated to APP.’
As for whether these will all be called A110, or whether there will be other derivations, we’ve been given the steer that there will be multiple distinct models based on APP. The three pillars get their own end numbers: 90 on A290 and A390, the everyday cars and 10 on the icon cars. A110 is the smallest, so A210 or A310 aren’t unreasonable guesses as to the name of other sports cars to join the A110 in the lineup.
Will there be another Alpine A110 R and A110 Ultime?
The scope of APP’s versatility will be pushed the furthest under the new special projects arm, the first product of which was the A110 Ultime. We should expect to see more special projects, including successors to the A110 R and A110 Ultime but also more ambitious models.
With Krief’s background at Ferrari, he has experience of delivering high-horsepower cars with aluminium core structures and he’s revealed to us, a lightweight Alpine supercar and hypercar are part of the special projects plan all being well.