Philippe Krief is as well known for his past life as Ferrari’s chief technology officer as he is for his current role as Alpine CEO. And his experience at, and admiration for, his previous employer is playing heavily into the direction in which he plans to take the French marque, particularly when it comes to its new ‘Special Projects’ arm.

Krief discussed these ideas with evo at the launch of the new A390 electric SUV – ideas that include both a supercar and a hypercar, albeit distinctly Alpine-flavoured takes on those genres, that aren’t beholden to prevailing trends in these segments and that speak to what customers really want.

The first car to come from Alpine’s Special Projects branch actually already exists. We’ve even driven it, the car featuring in this year’s evo Car of the Year test. The A110 R Ultime is a car you’d ordinarily find difficult to justify: a limited variant of an already niche car, requiring comprehensive re-engineering, offered in low volumes and positioned at a loftier price point than you ever would have expected.

It’s quite unlike anything else on sale and unlike any A110 before it, and as such it sets the tone for what’s to come. Krief explains all, as well as how Special Projects fits among Alpine’s output as a whole:

‘It is important to understand that for the brand we have three main pillars. “Everyday Extraordinary” [encompasses] the A290 and now A390, which are more versatile and improve brand awareness with volume; you’ll see these cars more in the street. The “Icon” pillar, the heart of Alpine, is A110. We are working on the brand-new platform, Alpine Performance Platform [APP], on which all our sports cars will be based.