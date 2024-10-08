Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpine is building a supercar, and it could be hydrogen-powered

Alpine CEO Philippe Krief has hinted that a flagship supercar is under development, potentially using a hydrogen combustion engine

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 Oct 2024
Alpenglow

Alpine is undergoing a significant expansion as it enters its new age of electric cars. Where the A110 has long been the company’s only model, an A290 electric hot hatch has now joined the lineup, with a fastback SUV, electric A110 replacement and 2+2 coupe to come.  Also on the agenda is a halo supercar to build Alpine's reputation as a maker of high-performance driving machines, as confirmed by CEO Philippe Krief.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to evo magazine, Krief said: ‘This [a supercar] is something we’re working on really seriously. Our biggest challenge is to make the brand known, and having a supercar is very important. Then, we want to include new technologies [in our supercar] – as Alpine we are kind of a front-runner, which could also be interesting beyond pure electric.’

On the latter point, Alpine is currently exploring the viability of hydrogen-powered combustion engines, as demonstrated by its Alpenglow race car concept. Krief confirmed that the brand is ‘open’ to hydrogen power for the supercar, despite mainstream Alpines being committed to pure electric. 

Rather than being an electric vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the Alpenglow uses a four-cylinder turbocharged combustion engine running on hydrogen gas, which can be produced by sustainable means, rather than fossil fuel. The engine produces 340bhp, and the fuel is stored in three 55-litre tanks sealed within the side pods, each holding 2.1kg of gaseous hydrogen. The Alpenglow is driveable, but its limitation is range – with each tank brimmed it only achieves 65 miles of track running. Alpine has indicated that liquid hydrogen fuel would solve this, but maintaining the extreme low temperatures required to store it will be a challenge. 

With that said, conventional electric power could also be under consideration for the supercar. Alpine recently opened a new research and development centre in Viry-Chatillon, France, which is developing solid-state batteries for ‘supercar-type’ applications. Krief suggested that with suitable (i.e. lighter and more energy-dense) battery tech, an electric supercar could potentially deliver a rich and involving driving experience. 

‘Of course, there’s no doubt about the performance from electric supercars. But driving pleasure, sensation, being able to use it every day; this I haven’t seen,’ he said. ‘I think it’s more a question of interpretation and execution rather than a conflict between the two [EVs and supercars].’ 

The project is still in the early planning stages, but Krief has confirmed that we’ll see the results of Alpine’s supercar development before the end of the decade. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Legendary Ferrari 288 GTO to get brand new tyres from Pirelli
Ferrari 288 GTO
News

Legendary Ferrari 288 GTO to get brand new tyres from Pirelli

Vintage supercar tyre availability increases again, with new Pirelli P7 Cinturato rubber for the Ferrari 288 GTO
7 Oct 2024
The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Best Mclarens – the most scintillating Woking supercars
Best McLarens
Best cars

Best Mclarens – the most scintillating Woking supercars

McLaren has produced some of the most stunning, technically impressive supercars in history – these are the best of the bunch
2 Oct 2024
Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2024 review – 819bhp super GT tested on road and track
Ferrari 12 Cilindri
Reviews

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2024 review – 819bhp super GT tested on road and track

Ferrari describes its 819bhp, V12-powered 12 Cilindri as the most complete GT it’s ever made. We try it for the first time at its international launch
1 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses
Peugeot 206 GTi 180
Features

Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses

Late to the party and betraying its heritage, the GTi 180 marked the end of Peugeot’s hot hatch highs
3 Oct 2024
Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts
Toyota GR86
News

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts

Sports cars may be getting more expensive, but they’re also among the slowest-depreciating cars, according to new data
7 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content