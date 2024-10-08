Alpine is building a supercar, and it could be hydrogen-powered

Alpine is undergoing a significant expansion as it enters its new age of electric cars. Where the A110 has long been the company’s only model, an A290 electric hot hatch has now joined the lineup, with a fastback SUV, electric A110 replacement and 2+2 coupe to come. Also on the agenda is a halo supercar to build Alpine's reputation as a maker of high-performance driving machines, as confirmed by CEO Philippe Krief.

Speaking to evo magazine, Krief said: ‘This [a supercar] is something we’re working on really seriously. Our biggest challenge is to make the brand known, and having a supercar is very important. Then, we want to include new technologies [in our supercar] – as Alpine we are kind of a front-runner, which could also be interesting beyond pure electric.’

On the latter point, Alpine is currently exploring the viability of hydrogen-powered combustion engines, as demonstrated by its Alpenglow race car concept. Krief confirmed that the brand is ‘open’ to hydrogen power for the supercar, despite mainstream Alpines being committed to pure electric.

Rather than being an electric vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the Alpenglow uses a four-cylinder turbocharged combustion engine running on hydrogen gas, which can be produced by sustainable means, rather than fossil fuel. The engine produces 340bhp, and the fuel is stored in three 55-litre tanks sealed within the side pods, each holding 2.1kg of gaseous hydrogen. The Alpenglow is driveable, but its limitation is range – with each tank brimmed it only achieves 65 miles of track running. Alpine has indicated that liquid hydrogen fuel would solve this, but maintaining the extreme low temperatures required to store it will be a challenge.

With that said, conventional electric power could also be under consideration for the supercar. Alpine recently opened a new research and development centre in Viry-Chatillon, France, which is developing solid-state batteries for ‘supercar-type’ applications. Krief suggested that with suitable (i.e. lighter and more energy-dense) battery tech, an electric supercar could potentially deliver a rich and involving driving experience.

‘Of course, there’s no doubt about the performance from electric supercars. But driving pleasure, sensation, being able to use it every day; this I haven’t seen,’ he said. ‘I think it’s more a question of interpretation and execution rather than a conflict between the two [EVs and supercars].’

The project is still in the early planning stages, but Krief has confirmed that we’ll see the results of Alpine’s supercar development before the end of the decade.