Free Brands Hatch track day for evo readers

Join evo and Alpine Cars UK for a complimentary trackday to drive the A110 S

by: evo staff
5 Sep 2024
Alpine evo trackday

As a loyal evo reader we would like to give you the opportunity to join evo’s editorial team and Alpine Cars UK at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit for a day of high speed track driving courtesy of Alpine Cars UK. This is a unique and exciting opportunity for up to 35 evo readers to take their premium sports cars on track as well as driving the brilliant Alpine A110 S and experience the A110 R.

To guarantee you get the most from yourself and the A110 S a race instructor will ride along to help push you and the car to its limits in a safe and controlled environment. You will also have the opportunity to ride alongside three-times British Touring Champion Gordon Shedden as he demonstrates the remarkable capabilities of the A110 R to you.

If you are an owner of one of the cars listed below, hold a valid UK driving licence and you’re available on Tuesday 17th September 2024 then simply register here.
 
As this is a free-to-attend event and places are limited, we must operate a strict first-come-first served policy so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Register Now

Do you own one of the following premium sports cars?

  • Alpine A110 (any model)
  • Audi TT S & RS
  • BMW M2 (any generation) 
  • Lotus Emira/Evora/Exige
  • Jaguar F Type 
  • Porsche 981 Cayman 

When and where?

  • Tuesday 17th September 2024
  • Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Longfield, DA3 8NG

What is involved?

  • 1000 Arrive for registration and safety briefing
  • 1100 Track opens
  • 1300 Buffet lunch and with Alpine Cars UK and the evo team including an interactive Q&A 
  • 1430 Track opens
  • 1600 End of event

Deadline to register for the evo-Alpine Cars UK Test Track Drive is Monday 9th September 2024

