Free Brands Hatch track day for evo readers

As a loyal evo reader we would like to give you the opportunity to join evo’s editorial team and Alpine Cars UK at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit for a day of high speed track driving courtesy of Alpine Cars UK. This is a unique and exciting opportunity for up to 35 evo readers to take their premium sports cars on track as well as driving the brilliant Alpine A110 S and experience the A110 R.

To guarantee you get the most from yourself and the A110 S a race instructor will ride along to help push you and the car to its limits in a safe and controlled environment. You will also have the opportunity to ride alongside three-times British Touring Champion Gordon Shedden as he demonstrates the remarkable capabilities of the A110 R to you.

If you are an owner of one of the cars listed below, hold a valid UK driving licence and you’re available on Tuesday 17th September 2024 then simply register here.



As this is a free-to-attend event and places are limited, we must operate a strict first-come-first served policy so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Do you own one of the following premium sports cars?

Alpine A110 (any model)

Audi TT S & RS

BMW M2 (any generation)

Lotus Emira/Evora/Exige

Jaguar F Type

Porsche 981 Cayman

When and where?

Tuesday 17th September 2024

Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Longfield, DA3 8NG

What is involved?

1000 Arrive for registration and safety briefing

1100 Track opens

1300 Buffet lunch and with Alpine Cars UK and the evo team including an interactive Q&A

1430 Track opens

1600 End of event

Deadline to register for the evo-Alpine Cars UK Test Track Drive is Monday 9th September 2024