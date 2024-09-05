Free Brands Hatch track day for evo readers
Join evo and Alpine Cars UK for a complimentary trackday to drive the A110 S
As a loyal evo reader we would like to give you the opportunity to join evo’s editorial team and Alpine Cars UK at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit for a day of high speed track driving courtesy of Alpine Cars UK. This is a unique and exciting opportunity for up to 35 evo readers to take their premium sports cars on track as well as driving the brilliant Alpine A110 S and experience the A110 R.
To guarantee you get the most from yourself and the A110 S a race instructor will ride along to help push you and the car to its limits in a safe and controlled environment. You will also have the opportunity to ride alongside three-times British Touring Champion Gordon Shedden as he demonstrates the remarkable capabilities of the A110 R to you.
If you are an owner of one of the cars listed below, hold a valid UK driving licence and you’re available on Tuesday 17th September 2024 then simply register here.
As this is a free-to-attend event and places are limited, we must operate a strict first-come-first served policy so please book early to avoid disappointment.
Do you own one of the following premium sports cars?
- Alpine A110 (any model)
- Audi TT S & RS
- BMW M2 (any generation)
- Lotus Emira/Evora/Exige
- Jaguar F Type
- Porsche 981 Cayman
When and where?
- Tuesday 17th September 2024
- Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Longfield, DA3 8NG
What is involved?
- 1000 Arrive for registration and safety briefing
- 1100 Track opens
- 1300 Buffet lunch and with Alpine Cars UK and the evo team including an interactive Q&A
- 1430 Track opens
- 1600 End of event
Deadline to register for the evo-Alpine Cars UK Test Track Drive is Monday 9th September 2024