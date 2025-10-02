Within just a few miles you sense that the Land Cruiser’s natural stomping ground is off road rather than on it, but it’s far from as compromised as something like a Grenadier, and more palatable in daily use as a result. The steering is slow with weak self centring, but the front end follows your commands somewhat faithfully, and it doesn’t need constant adjustment to stay on course. The body is free to bob and lurch on its springs but as long as you’re calm and patient it isn't worryingly lacking in control. You definitely can’t approach it like more car-like SUVs, but it’s not a wandering mess like some of its more overtly utilitarian rivals (cough, the Grenadier).

With that said, there is a gap to the Defender in terms of refinement and finesse on tarmac. The engine, for one, is well off the pace. It strains and struggles against the Land Cruiser’s mass under mild acceleration, and the transmission is forced to hold onto gears and keep the revs up to make any meaningful progress. It’s better when holding a constant speed, the groan fading to a hum, but the car is crying out for a gutsier engine to go with the sense of unstoppable strength that otherwise permeates through it. A jittery, jumpy low speed ride hurts it against the Land Rover too. Given the meaty sidewalls of the Dunlop Grandtrek tyres you might expect it to steamroll the surface, but imperfections thud firmly through the structure and the rear has the characteristic bobble of a solid axle setup on uneven ground. It’s better at a cruise, however, and you can cover big miles quite happily – so long as you turn up that JBL system to drown out the wind noise.

Testing the Land Cruiser’s handling feels like judging a Caterham’s ability to drive up a mud track, but corners do exist, and the Defender proves that a well-engineered off-roader can take them neatly. For this type of car the Land Cruiser is adequate, nothing more. It lumbers along faithfully, and as long as you give it time to lean over and settle, there are no nasty surprises. It rolls heavily, the front Dunlops bleed away grip quite quickly and plenty of arm twirling is needed, but none of that renders it a complete chore to thread along.

You won’t find the thrill of driving here (not even a scrap), but the Land Cruiser is charming in its own way. It’s what Ineos should have aimed for with the Grenadier – undeniably robust and off-road focused in its mechanical make-up, but not enough that the on-road driving experience suffers so badly. But the Defender is still a tough nut to crack. I’m sure a case can be made for the Toyota’s durability and off-road prowess, but the Land Rover is the slicker family car, still capable off the beaten track and a huge chunk more affordable – the base 110 is £62,795, and you can get the X-Dynamic HSE with a 345bhp six-cylinder diesel for less than £80k. With a better engine and a lower asking price the Land Cruiser would be a much easier sell.