The new Renault 5 could be the fun EV hatch we’ve been waiting for

Renault is gearing up to bring one of its past icons back to life as an EV, as the all-new Renault 5 E-Tech inches closer to production. The new model will sport a retro design that draws from the original Michel Boué-penned hatchback from the ‘70s, underpinned by Renault’s latest EV technology.

Ahead of its official unveiling at next year’s Geneva motorshow, the firm has provided a clearer picture of the supermini’s final design and technical makeup. These teaser images indicate that the production model will closely mirror the Renault 5 concept that has been circulating since 2021, albeit with a few detail changes. The bonnet now features a large charging indicator with an illuminated number 5 graphic, and at the rear, air curtains have been fitted to the vertical tail lights to reduce drag.

Expect other low-drag elements to feature when the covers come off, helping to eke out more range from the 5’s 52kWh battery. The production car can officially achieve up to 248 miles from a full charge, putting it right in line with the electric Mini Cooper. At 3.92 metres the Renault is slightly longer than its British rival, and promises to go toe-to-toe with it for driving dynamics.

The 5 is built on a new AmpR Small platform (formerly called CMF-B EV) that takes elements from the Clio and Captur crossover. Rather than a torsion beam (as found on the electric Fiat 500), the Renault 5 will adopt a more sophisticated multi-link rear axle, with the floor-mounted battery serving as a stressed member of the chassis. A single electric motor – possibly the 134bhp unit from the Zoe hatch – will drive the front wheels.

The fundamentals bode well for the forthcoming Alpine A290 hot hatch, which will be based on the 5 when it goes on sale next year. The Alpine is expected to use a more powerful 217bhp motor from the Megane E-Tech, with a more focused chassis calibration and torque vectoring to rival the Mini Cooper SE and Abarth 500e.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

There’s no word on how much the Renault 5 will cost, but sharing componentry with other Renaults should keep the price down to around £30,000. Early adopters can purchase a £150 pass to secure one ten days before general orders open next year, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2025.