Iterations of the Alpine A110 continue to come at pace but make no mistake, the new A110 GTS and A110 R 70 join the A110 R Ultime as signposts for the end of the line for the beloved French Cayman fighter. The two newcomers are part of a rationalised range of A110s, with which the sports car will see out its final 12 months on sale.

The A110 GTS joins the A110 R 70 in marking Alpine’s 70th birthday in 2025, while also being a swansong for the lightweight, petrol-engined A110 we’ve come to know and love. The all-electric next-generation A110 is set to be revealed and take over from it, next year.

While Alpine claims the A110 GTS combines the sportiness of the S with the comfort of the GT, it also says that the GTS gets the sporty chassis of the S in addition to its 300bhp engine. Quite how much of the GT lives on in the GTS, remains to be seen. Also new for the GTS is the option of an aero kit, which is derived from the Alpine A110 R. This includes a swan-neck wing, a front splitter and side skirts.

You can also get the 18-inch ‘GT Race’ wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, making an A110 GTS so-equipped quite a serious bit of kit. The reveal colour is a deep cut from Alpine’s history, called ‘Peacock Blue’. Orange Acropolis also comes from the ‘heritage’ catalogue, in addition to three new matte colours, Orange Solaire, Bleu Eclipes and Gris Acier. Pricing for the A110 GTS starts from £67,311.