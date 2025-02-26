A110 R 70 and A110 GTS will be the last petrol Alpines
Just one year of production is left for Alpine's sublime sports car, the lineup of which has been rationalised for 2025
Iterations of the Alpine A110 continue to come at pace but make no mistake, the new A110 GTS and A110 R 70 join the A110 R Ultime as signposts for the end of the line for the beloved French Cayman fighter. The two newcomers are part of a rationalised range of A110s, with which the sports car will see out its final 12 months on sale.
The A110 GTS joins the A110 R 70 in marking Alpine’s 70th birthday in 2025, while also being a swansong for the lightweight, petrol-engined A110 we’ve come to know and love. The all-electric next-generation A110 is set to be revealed and take over from it, next year.
While Alpine claims the A110 GTS combines the sportiness of the S with the comfort of the GT, it also says that the GTS gets the sporty chassis of the S in addition to its 300bhp engine. Quite how much of the GT lives on in the GTS, remains to be seen. Also new for the GTS is the option of an aero kit, which is derived from the Alpine A110 R. This includes a swan-neck wing, a front splitter and side skirts.
You can also get the 18-inch ‘GT Race’ wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, making an A110 GTS so-equipped quite a serious bit of kit. The reveal colour is a deep cut from Alpine’s history, called ‘Peacock Blue’. Orange Acropolis also comes from the ‘heritage’ catalogue, in addition to three new matte colours, Orange Solaire, Bleu Eclipes and Gris Acier. Pricing for the A110 GTS starts from £67,311.
Almost as serious as the A110 R, which dynamically goes unchanged for the A110 R 70 edition but is highly visually distinctive. None will miss the giant 70th anniversary logos on the wheelarches, door sills and headrests of the 770 cars to be made.
Want more? Well, weirdly, there’s a Tricolour Edition of the A110 R 70 – an edition of an edition – that pays tribute to the 1955 A106 that started it all for Alpine. These cars are presented in Bleu Caddy, Glacier Blanc and Rouge Sismique, which are the colours the original A106s were revealed in and feature giant 70th Anniversary logos on the carbon back window panels. Each will be limited to 70 examples, costing £103,345 in the UK.
Not to be left out, you can still get a standard Alpine A110 in 2025 – no suffixes, no addenda and ‘just’ 252bhp. That suspicion that it’s the honey of the range is as strong now as when the first tarted-up versions started arriving after its debut in 2017. Not least because it’s the cheapest, available from £55,160, when orders for all new A110s open in early May.
Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said: ‘Alpine turns 70! 70 years of passion, excellence and innovation that we intend to build on for the next 70 years. We will celebrate this anniversary throughout the year with all our customers, clubs and fans.
‘To mark the occasion, our iconic A110 is available as an exceptional limited edition, the A110 R 70. It is part of the new A110 range, which will be available for the next 12 months before passing the baton to the future electric A110.’
So there we have it. This really is the end for the A110 we’ve come to know and love; the sports car that dared to do it differently by cutting kilograms instead of adding power. The electric A110 has a lot to live up to…