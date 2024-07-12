Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The new Toyota GR86 is even sharper to drive, but you can’t buy one in the UK

Toyota has fine-tuned the GR86 to be even more tactile and involving, which is great news if you live outside Europe

by: Yousuf Ashraf
12 Jul 2024
Toyota’s GR86 is one of our favourite affordable sports cars of the modern era, which makes it all the more disappointing that so few were sold in the UK. European safety regulations mean that the second batch of GR86s sold in 2023 was the last, but that hasn’t stopped Toyota from further developing the model for other markets. 

The GR division has concentrated on refining the feel and dynamics of the car, while introducing a new RZ ‘Ridge Green Limited’ edition with cosmetic enhancements and extra equipment. The new model is available to order in Japan from ¥2,936,000 (the equivalent of just c£14k). 

Detail improvements have been made to the GR86’s chassis, with revised damper tuning to offer a better sense of connection to the road and retuned electric power steering delivering more natural responses and feel. Upgraded Sachs dampers are available as an option, so too are Brembo brakes. 

No mechanical changes to the GR86’s 2.4-litre boxer engine have been announced, so expect the same 231bhp and 184lb ft outputs as the original. This propels the car from 0 to 62mph in 6.3sec, and on to a top speed of 140mph. The update does include minor software changes, though, with a tweaked throttle calibration designed to make downshift blips more intuitive. The optional automatic gearbox has livelier tuning, too. 

The Ridge Green Limited is based on the top-spec GR86 RZ, coming as standard with the aforementioned Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes. It also gets bronze wheels, tan interior accents and darkened interior trim elements, and – you guessed it – green exterior paintwork. Just 200 units of the special edition will be built at ¥3,897,000 (c£19k) a pop. 

Expect these upgrades to reach other markets beyond Japan in due course.

