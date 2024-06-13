The Alpine A290 is ready to hit the road – UK pricing announced

There are four driving modes to choose from in the A290 – Normal, Sport, Individual and Save, the latter of which is designed for maximum range (236 miles WLTP, pending homologation). Individual mode allows you to mix and match settings for the throttle response, steering weight, ambient lighting and synthesised Alpine Drive Sound, which has been derived from the noise made by the electric motor under load. We’ve listened to it briefly and it’s not dissimilar to the Porsche Taycan’s Electric Sport Sound.

The A290 is again reminiscent of the R5 inside, but with a moodier, more purposeful atmosphere and performance-oriented touches you won’t find in the Renault. The steering wheel, for instance, is bespoke to the Alpine with a flat-bottom, a 12-o’clock stripe and a rotary dial to switch between three levels of regen. A button marked ‘OV’ sits near your right thumb and activates the A290’s overboost function, delivering extra power for up to 10sec with a 30sec cooldown time.

The drive, neutral and reverse buttons on the centre console will be familiar to current A110 owners, but the A290 opens up a new way to interact with your car via a Telemetrics system within the dual-screen infotainment system. This offers live data for G-forces, power usage and battery status, as well as a coaching function to fine tune driving techniques on track. There are even video-game-style driving challenges designed to be completed on closed roads – if you’ve always wanted to try out Gran Turismo licence tests in real life, this is the place to do it.

The A290 is initially be available in a Premiere Edition launch spec, limited to 1955 units and available in three unique liveries – including one inspired by the A290_β concept car. All models get LED headlights, adaptive cruise and heated sports seats as standard, as well as 100kW DC charging ability to top up from 15-80 per cent in half an hour.

The GT Premium adds tinted glass, a Devialet audio system and a heated steering wheel, sitting alongside the GT Performance with its uprated power output and less comprehensive equipment list. At the top of the tree is the A290 GTS, combining the kit levels of the GT Premium with the extra power of the GT Performance. UK pricing starts at £33,500 for the entry-level model, rising to £36,000 for the more powerful GT Performance, £37,500 for the GTS and £38,500 for the range-topping GTS Première Édition.