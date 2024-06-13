Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Alpine A290 is ready to hit the road – UK pricing announced

Alpine's long-awaited electric hot hatch is here in its final form, and it's ready to hit UK roads

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
21 Jan 2025
Alpine A29015

The era of battery-powered hot hatchbacks is fast approaching, and with its new A290, Alpine has the ingredients to fight at the front of the field. A drive of an A290 last year left us impressed with its intuitive handling and dynamics, and now, Alpine has revealed final pricing as it goes on sale in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Starting from £33,500, the new hot hatch significantly undercuts less potent rivals such as the £38,795 Abarth 500e – the £34,500 Mini Cooper SE offers marginally more power, but a much less involving driving experience. Increase the budget to £36,000 and the A290 GT Performance brings the full 217bhp to the table, with the GTS adding even more standard kit for £37,500.

> Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review – is the Renault 5 relative a true hot hatch?

The A290 is the first of Alpine’s new era of EVs, and will later be joined by a performance crossover and an electric replacement for the A110. Taking the new Renault 5 hatch as a base, Alpine has comprehensively reworked its chassis and installed a more powerful drivetrain for its high-performance version – much like it did with the Renault 5 Alpine Turbo in the early 80s. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The R5 DNA is plain to see in the design, but the A290 has undergone a major visual transformation thanks to 60mm wider tracks, wheel arch extensions and new bumpers. The headlights incorporate Alpine’s ‘X’ logo with additional fog-lamp-style DRL units attached to the front bumper. Strakes pressed into the rear doors – a feature that will be shared with future Alpines – differentiate it from the Renault, too. 

Alpine A290 – rear15

At just under 4 metres long and 1.82 metres wide, the A290 is about the same size as a Volkswagen Polo, but weighs more than a traditional petrol supermini at 1479kg (pending homologation). In the context of comparable EVs, though, the A290 looks much more competitive – Mini’s Cooper SE carries an extra 126kg, for instance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Renault’s AmpR Small platform underpins the A290, with a 52kWh battery pack mounted in the floor and an aluminium subframe carrying the front-mounted motor (Alpine says there are no plans for a dual-motor version – yet).  The unit has been lifted from Renault’s Megane E-Tech, generating 174bhp and 210lb ft of torque in the A290 GT and GT Premium. The GT Performance and flagship GTS, meanwhile, are boosted to 217bhp and 221lb ft, enabling a 0-62mph time of 6.4sec – a second quicker than the less powerful models. The extra power also raises the top speed from 99mph to 106mph. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The A290 isn’t a car for EV speed freaks, then, but it is focused on delivering an engaging, entertaining driving experience reminiscent of a traditional hot hatch. To that end, Alpine has fitted bespoke suspension hardware – including unique anti-roll bars and Megane RS-style hydraulic bump stops – with a chassis setup designed to offer an ‘incisive front end’ and a rear end that is ‘sufficiently mobile’ when lifting off the accelerator. Like an old-school French hatch, in other words. The A290 also benefits from the R5’s independent multi-link rear suspension layout, rather than a torsion beam as commonly used in this class. 

Alpine A290 – interior15

The brakes have been lifted from the A110, with Brembo four-piston calipers and 320mm discs at the front and 288mm items at the rear. They’re operated via a by-wire connection and Alpine promises that the pedal has a seamless transition between regen and the friction brakes, the latter of which are also used to modulate torque to the front wheels (there’s no mechanical limited-slip diff). A set of 19-inch alloys come as standard, with the GT and GT Premium coming with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres and GT Performance and GTS models getting grippier Pilot Sport 5Ss. Both compounds have been developed specifically for the A290.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are four driving modes to choose from in the A290 – Normal, Sport, Individual and Save, the latter of which is designed for maximum range (236 miles WLTP, pending homologation). Individual mode allows you to mix and match settings for the throttle response, steering weight, ambient lighting and synthesised Alpine Drive Sound, which has been derived from the noise made by the electric motor under load. We’ve listened to it briefly and it’s not dissimilar to the Porsche Taycan’s Electric Sport Sound. 

The A290 is again reminiscent of the R5 inside, but with a moodier, more purposeful atmosphere and performance-oriented touches you won’t find in the Renault. The steering wheel, for instance, is bespoke to the Alpine with a flat-bottom, a 12-o’clock stripe and a rotary dial to switch between three levels of regen. A button marked ‘OV’ sits near your right thumb and activates the A290’s overboost function, delivering extra power for up to 10sec with a 30sec cooldown time. 

Alpine A290 – side15

The drive, neutral and reverse buttons on the centre console will be familiar to current A110 owners, but the A290 opens up a new way to interact with your car via a Telemetrics system within the dual-screen infotainment system. This offers live data for G-forces, power usage and battery status, as well as a coaching function to fine tune driving techniques on track. There are even video-game-style driving challenges designed to be completed on closed roads – if you’ve always wanted to try out Gran Turismo licence tests in real life, this is the place to do it. 

The A290 is initially be available in a Premiere Edition launch spec, limited to 1955 units and available in three unique liveries – including one inspired by the A290_β concept car. All models get LED headlights, adaptive cruise and heated sports seats as standard, as well as 100kW DC charging ability to top up from 15-80 per cent in half an hour.

The GT Premium adds tinted glass, a Devialet audio system and a heated steering wheel, sitting alongside the GT Performance with its uprated power output and less comprehensive equipment list. At the top of the tree is the A290 GTS, combining the kit levels of the GT Premium with the extra power of the GT Performance. UK pricing starts at £33,500 for the entry-level model, rising to £36,000 for the more powerful GT Performance, £37,500 for the GTS and £38,500 for the range-topping GTS Première Édition.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2017 - 2018) review – the forgotten Ford Fiesta ST killer?
Toyota Yaris GRMN
Reviews

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2017 - 2018) review – the forgotten Ford Fiesta ST killer?

Toyota Gazoo Racing sprung out the gates with the supercharged Yaris GRMN, a bombastic hot hatch that now hides in the shadow of the GR Yaris
21 Jan 2025
The BMW M3 is going electric – test mules spied ahead of launch
BMW M3 test mule
News

The BMW M3 is going electric – test mules spied ahead of launch

The next M3 supersaloon is receiving a pure-electric powertrain, and new test mule images offer a glimpse at what's to come
21 Jan 2025
Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo – the car world's greatest misses
Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo
Features

Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo – the car world's greatest misses

This misguided departure from the French brand’s hot hatch heritage saw the Clio fall from grace
18 Jan 2025
Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better
Toyota GR Yaris – front
In-depth reviews

Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better

Toyota’s GR Yaris was always brilliant but has received a number of key and welcome updates. It’s even better but also, a lot more expensive.
17 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New performance cars that depreciate the least (and most)
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Cayman GT4 RS
News

New performance cars that depreciate the least (and most)

What new cars depreciate the least after three years or 36,000 miles? These projections feature some predictable models and some surprises…
17 Jan 2025
Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo – the car world's greatest misses
Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo
Features

Renault Sport Clio 200 Turbo – the car world's greatest misses

This misguided departure from the French brand’s hot hatch heritage saw the Clio fall from grace
18 Jan 2025
Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better
Toyota GR Yaris – front
In-depth reviews

Toyota GR Yaris 2025 review – the modern homologation special gets even better

Toyota’s GR Yaris was always brilliant but has received a number of key and welcome updates. It’s even better but also, a lot more expensive.
17 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content