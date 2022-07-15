The Hyundai N Vision 74 will enter production by 2030
Hyundai is preparing a production version of its N Vision 74 sports car, which will arrive in showrooms by 2030
Hyundai has produced one of the most convincing electric performance cars yet with the Ioniq 5 N, and by the end of the decade, the N Division will launch another EV – this time based on the N Vision 74 concept car from 2022. Interest around the striking '70s-inspired show car has prompted Hyundai to develop a production version, which has been confirmed in its latest Investor Day presentation.
The N Vision 74 concept paid homage to the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Pony Coupe Concept from 1974, overlaid with modern racing car aero. It also showcased hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain technology, but the production model is expected to use a more conventional battery electric setup.
The show car used two rear-mounted electric motors and a 62.4kWh battery pack, with a 661bhp peak power figure, 664lb ft of torque and a 600 mile range. For the road-going model, we wouldn't be surprised if Hyundai installed the four-wheel drive dual-motor setup from the Ioniq 5 N – potentially with some modifications.
For reference, the hot crossover uses a motor at each axle to generate a combined 601bhp, or 641bhp on overboost for up to ten seconds. The motors are fed by a relatively large 84kWh battery pack, which is partly why the Ioniq 5 N comes in at a hefty 2235kg. With a lighter and more aerodynamic two-door body, the N Vision 74 could potentially use a smaller battery unit while retaining an acceptable range figure (the 5 N gets 278 miles from a charge).
In terms of drive modes, expect the same high level of configurability as the Ioniq 5 N, including options for the front-to-rear torque split, regenerative braking and powertrain characteristics. For the latter, the 5 N's simulated ICE mode, which mimics the sounds and sensations from a petrol engine and a dual-clutch gearbox, is likely to make an appearance.
The Pony Coupe Concept served as inspiration for the concept's styling, and while the model isn’t particularly well known, it was penned by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro – the man behind the original VW Golf, BMW M1 mid-engined supercar and a whole generation of Italian icons from the Fiat Panda to the original Maserati Ghibli.
Exactly how the N Vision 74 will be reworked for production remains to be seen. The concept reinterprets the '70s classic with Hyundai's latest design language, which is defined by the ‘pixel’ motif that appears on the lights, detailing and interior. Hyundai’s design department also went to town on the aero package, giving the N Vision 74 a collection of wings, splitters, intakes and plate-wheels to make it look like a space-age DTM racer.
An exact launch date for the showroom-spec N Vision 74 hasn't been announced, but Hyundai has confirmed that it will arrive 'by 2030'. If it has the Ioniq 5 N's depth of engineering and sense of fun, Hyundai could have another hit on its hands.