Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Hyundai N Vision 74 will enter production by 2030

Hyundai is preparing a production version of its N Vision 74 sports car, which will arrive in showrooms by 2030

by: Yousuf Ashraf
29 Aug 2024
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept 31

Hyundai has produced one of the most convincing electric performance cars yet with the Ioniq 5 N, and by the end of the decade, the N Division will launch another EV – this time based on the N Vision 74 concept car from 2022. Interest around the striking '70s-inspired show car has prompted Hyundai to develop a production version, which has been confirmed in its latest Investor Day presentation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The N Vision 74 concept paid homage to the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Pony Coupe Concept from 1974, overlaid with modern racing car aero. It also showcased hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain technology, but the production model is expected to use a more conventional battery electric setup. 

The show car used two rear-mounted electric motors and a 62.4kWh battery pack, with a 661bhp peak power figure, 664lb ft of torque and a 600 mile range. For the road-going model, we wouldn't be surprised if Hyundai installed the four-wheel drive dual-motor setup from the Ioniq 5 N – potentially with some modifications. 

For reference, the hot crossover uses a motor at each axle to generate a combined 601bhp, or 641bhp on overboost for up to ten seconds. The motors are fed by a relatively large 84kWh battery pack, which is partly why the Ioniq 5 N comes in at a hefty 2235kg. With a lighter and more aerodynamic two-door body, the N Vision 74 could potentially use a smaller battery unit while retaining an acceptable range figure (the 5 N gets 278 miles from a charge). 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of drive modes, expect the same high level of configurability as the Ioniq 5 N, including options for the front-to-rear torque split, regenerative braking and powertrain characteristics. For the latter, the 5 N's simulated ICE mode, which mimics the sounds and sensations from a petrol engine and a dual-clutch gearbox, is likely to make an appearance. 

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept 31

The Pony Coupe Concept served as inspiration for the concept's styling, and while the model isn’t particularly well known, it was penned by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro – the man behind the original VW Golf, BMW M1 mid-engined supercar and a whole generation of Italian icons from the Fiat Panda to the original Maserati Ghibli. 

Exactly how the N Vision 74 will be reworked for production remains to be seen. The concept reinterprets the '70s classic with Hyundai's latest design language, which is defined by the ‘pixel’ motif that appears on the lights, detailing and interior. Hyundai’s design department also went to town on the aero package, giving the N Vision 74 a collection of wings, splitters, intakes and plate-wheels to make it look like a space-age DTM racer. 

An exact launch date for the showroom-spec N Vision 74 hasn't been announced, but Hyundai has confirmed that it will arrive 'by 2030'. If it has the Ioniq 5 N's depth of engineering and sense of fun, Hyundai could have another hit on its hands. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance electric hot hatch costs more than a Golf R
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX
News

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance electric hot hatch costs more than a Golf R

Volkswagen's first electric hot hatchback is finally ready to hit the road, but it doesn't come cheap
27 Aug 2024
Cupra Born Fast Fleet test – eight months in Spain's warm electric hatch
evo Fast Fleet Cupra Born
Long term tests

Cupra Born Fast Fleet test – eight months in Spain's warm electric hatch

Did our electric hatchback convince us we don’t need to cling on to internal combustion?
25 Aug 2024
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review – Wolfsburg’s most powerful estate targets the BMW i5 
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX
Reviews

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review – Wolfsburg’s most powerful estate targets the BMW i5 

The largest EV in Volkswagen’s ID range receives the GTX treatment, and while it’s hardly a driver’s car, it’s our pick of the lineup
20 Aug 2024
The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R is a more powerful version of the world’s quickest car
Rimac Nevera R
News

The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R is a more powerful version of the world’s quickest car

The all-electric Rimac Nevera hypercar is the fastest-accelerating production car the world has seen, but now it’s gained even more power, aero and fo…
16 Aug 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario edition 2024 review – a fitting send-off for Abarth’s hot supermini?
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario
Reviews

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario edition 2024 review – a fitting send-off for Abarth’s hot supermini?

Production of the Abarth 595 and 695 has come to a close; a drive in the 75 Anniversario edition reminds us what we’ll be missing
27 Aug 2024
Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8.5) 2024 review – the update we've been asking for?
Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8.5) 2024 review – the update we've been asking for?

The underachieving Mk8 GTI gets a shot at redemption with the new, revised Mk8.5 version. Is it the leap forward it needs to be?
26 Aug 2024
Audi TT Mk1 v Mk3 RS: driving Ingolstadt's first and final design icon
Audi TT new v old
Group tests

Audi TT Mk1 v Mk3 RS: driving Ingolstadt's first and final design icon

As a star of the very first issue of evo, Audi’s design icon is a car entwined with this magazine’s history. But now it’s no more. We drive an early M…
24 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content