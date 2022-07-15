The Hyundai N Vision 74 will enter production by 2030

Hyundai has produced one of the most convincing electric performance cars yet with the Ioniq 5 N, and by the end of the decade, the N Division will launch another EV – this time based on the N Vision 74 concept car from 2022. Interest around the striking '70s-inspired show car has prompted Hyundai to develop a production version, which has been confirmed in its latest Investor Day presentation.

The N Vision 74 concept paid homage to the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Pony Coupe Concept from 1974, overlaid with modern racing car aero. It also showcased hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain technology, but the production model is expected to use a more conventional battery electric setup.

The show car used two rear-mounted electric motors and a 62.4kWh battery pack, with a 661bhp peak power figure, 664lb ft of torque and a 600 mile range. For the road-going model, we wouldn't be surprised if Hyundai installed the four-wheel drive dual-motor setup from the Ioniq 5 N – potentially with some modifications.

For reference, the hot crossover uses a motor at each axle to generate a combined 601bhp, or 641bhp on overboost for up to ten seconds. The motors are fed by a relatively large 84kWh battery pack, which is partly why the Ioniq 5 N comes in at a hefty 2235kg. With a lighter and more aerodynamic two-door body, the N Vision 74 could potentially use a smaller battery unit while retaining an acceptable range figure (the 5 N gets 278 miles from a charge).