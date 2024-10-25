The Hyundai RN24 is a 641bhp rally-inspired Frankenstein

The Ioniq 5 N is known to be one of the best performance EVs on the market for track use, with a powerful heat management system to maintain performance for lap after lap. Regardless, Hyundai’s engineers have worked to improve it further, modifying battery and motor systems to boost longevity.

In addition to the Ioniq 5 N’s existing artificial sound generator, the RN24 has also been equipped with a ‘high-output’ dual-speaker external sound system, using the rear bumper to amplify sound. While this certainly won’t be for some, our time in the 5 N has made it clear that regardless of how synthetic these sounds may be, they can improve the driving experience when calibrated correctly.

What makes the RN24 really special is the adoption of WRC-inspired chassis technology, with its new suspension system configured with ‘rally-spec’ dampers and improved subframe rigidity. Steering is also faster for better response, and while it’s unlikely to make it to production, that wild-looking exoskeleton cage improves overall stiffness too.

Also taking notes from WRC is its ‘Powertrain Drive Control Logic system’, allowing the driver to adjust parameters for the throttle, regenerative braking and power balance directly on the steering wheel. There’s also a torque vectoring mode specifically designed to replicate the dynamics of a rally car, and a new ‘e-Handbrake’ to eliminate the need for a costly hydraulic system – this was even tested on a recent stage of the WRC’s Central European Rally.

While it’s impossible to say just how much of this technology will make it to the road, there’s no doubt Hyundai’s developing some fascinating systems to make EVs more engaging to drive.

Joon Park, Vice President of N Brand Management Group, said: ‘RN24 exemplifies Hyundai N’s commitment to advancing electric motorsport technology by prioritizing the driving experience rather than spec numbers. This Rolling Lab proves that there remains untapped potential for high-performance EVs and with new technologies ahead, there is much to look forward to.’

Hyundai RN24 specs (targeted)