The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition is a 415bhp matte green hyper hatch

Mercedes-AMG has launched the A45 S ‘Limited Edition’ for 2024, bringing more standard kit, a unique matte paint job, exclusive yellow wheels, decals and bold interior embroidery to the hot hatch. Exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, but with the standard car costing from £63,284, expect to pay closer to the £70,000 mark. Oddly, production of the Limited Edition won’t be strictly limited, but it will only be available to order until the end of 2024.

The most notable new addition is its matte Green Hell Magno paint, a Nürburgring-inspired shade that made its debut on the AMG GT-R supercar. Each example also comes with a unique black and yellow decal set, adding ‘45 S’ branding on the doors, a large AMG crest on the bonnet and bold yellow detailing throughout – including on the front grille and AMG aerodynamics package.

Elsewhere, the A45 S Limited Edition comes with the same forged 19-inch seven-twin-spoke wheels as the standard car, only with the inner faces and rims painted yellow to match those decals. The brake calipers are gloss black with white AMG branding for contrast.

Being a special edition, the model comes fitted with plenty of standard kit including the AMG Night Package and Night Package II for darkened mirror caps, a black front splitter, badging, wheel centre caps, grille trim and window tints. An AMG fuel cap and puddle light projectors are also included.

The black and yellow theme continues in the cabin, with the black AMG performance seats, door cards and instrument panel receiving yellow contrast stitching. The AMG performance steering wheel also gets yellow detailing, with the seat headrests now featuring bold embroidered 45 S lettering in – you guessed it – bright yellow. AMG door sills and floor mats are finished in black, also with yellow AMG and 45 S branding to follow the theme.

Performance is untouched for the Limited Edition, with the A45 S retaining its 415bhp 2-litre turbocharged four cylinder for a 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 168mph top speed.

Order books are open now with pricing expected to start from around £70,000.