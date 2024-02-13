Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition is a 415bhp matte green hyper hatch

The A45 S hot hatch has been given a visual overhaul with a new ‘Limited Edition’ model, adding bold design touches inside and out

by: Sam Jenkins
13 Feb 2024
Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition8

Mercedes-AMG has launched the A45 S ‘Limited Edition’ for 2024, bringing more standard kit, a unique matte paint job, exclusive yellow wheels, decals and bold interior embroidery to the hot hatch. Exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, but with the standard car costing from £63,284, expect to pay closer to the £70,000 mark. Oddly, production of the Limited Edition won’t be strictly limited, but it will only be available to order until the end of 2024.

The most notable new addition is its matte Green Hell Magno paint, a Nürburgring-inspired shade that made its debut on the AMG GT-R supercar. Each example also comes with a unique black and yellow decal set, adding ‘45 S’ branding on the doors, a large AMG crest on the bonnet and bold yellow detailing throughout – including on the front grille and AMG aerodynamics package.

> New Mercedes-AMG CLE53 – two more cylinders for £25,000 less than a C63

Elsewhere, the A45 S Limited Edition comes with the same forged 19-inch seven-twin-spoke wheels as the standard car, only with the inner faces and rims painted yellow to match those decals. The brake calipers are gloss black with white AMG branding for contrast.

Being a special edition, the model comes fitted with plenty of standard kit including the AMG Night Package and Night Package II for darkened mirror caps, a black front splitter, badging, wheel centre caps, grille trim and window tints. An AMG fuel cap and puddle light projectors are also included.  

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition8

The black and yellow theme continues in the cabin, with the black AMG performance seats, door cards and instrument panel receiving yellow contrast stitching. The AMG performance steering wheel also gets yellow detailing, with the seat headrests now featuring bold embroidered 45 S lettering in – you guessed it – bright yellow. AMG door sills and floor mats are finished in black, also with yellow AMG and 45 S branding to follow the theme.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Performance is untouched for the Limited Edition, with the A45 S retaining its 415bhp 2-litre turbocharged four cylinder for a 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 168mph top speed.

Order books are open now with pricing expected to start from around £70,000.

Recommended

The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario – front
News

The Abarth 695 just won’t die – meet the new 75 Anniversario special edition

After 16 years in production, Abarth’s Fiat 500-based hot hatch is still alive and kicking. This latest version pays tribute to the firm’s 75 annivers…
12 Feb 2024
Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week
Hot hatchbacks – group tracking
Features

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week

We rank every petrol hot hatch on sale in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
11 Feb 2024
The new Mini Cooper S is the last of its kind
Mini Cooper S – front
News

The new Mini Cooper S is the last of its kind

The Mini's final outing as a combustion-engined hatch is being led by a 201bhp, 150mph Cooper S
7 Feb 2024
New Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf R – the final encore
Volkswagen Golf R prototype
News

New Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf R – the final encore

The Golf will go electric-only in its next generation, making the Mk8.5 R the last of the petrol-powered breed
6 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week
Hot hatchbacks – group tracking
Features

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week

We rank every petrol hot hatch on sale in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
11 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
News

New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights

The Vantage has received a thorough overhaul for 2024, with more power and performance, the very latest chassis technology and a fresh new design both…
12 Feb 2024
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag
Mazda MX-5 2024 facelift
News

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag

Mazda has updated its evergreen roadster for 2024, with the goal of improving feel, drivability and in-car connectivity
12 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content