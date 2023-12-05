The Mercedes-AMG CLE53 is a 443bhp straight-six coupe

Following the launch of the standard model in July, Mercedes-AMG has revealed its first take on the all-new CLE, designed to replace both the C-class and E-class coupe. While the 63 range-topper is still under wraps for now, the middling mild-hybrid CLE53 packs a punch with an AMG-specific design, an overhauled powertrain and new chassis tech to boot.

Unlike its more potent four-door C63 S E Performance relative, the CLE53 makes use of the marque’s newly-upgraded M256M 3-litre twin-turbocharged in-line six cylinder, now with 443bhp and 413lb ft of torque (or 443lb ft for 12sec during overboost) thanks to a raft of upgrades. Optimised combustion chambers with tweaked inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings and optimised fuel injection all contribute to an improvement in performance, helping this hot CLE reach 62mph from standstill in 4.2sec and a top speed of 155mph. For reference, the previous E53 coupe managed the 0-62mph sprint in 4.4sec, and made do with 429bhp.

Chassis tweaks are said to have made the CLE53 more agile and neutral than the models that came before it, with a ‘sporty’ spring setup and on-the-fly adjustable damping allowing it to adapt to changing road conditions. Like the previous E53, power is sent through a fully-variable, rear-biased all-wheel drive system capable of sending 100 per cent of the power to the rear axle in Drift mode – under normal driving conditions, the front axle is also decoupled for efficiency.

Rear-wheel steering is standard, improving agility by steering in the opposite direction to the front wheels at an angle of up to 2.5 degrees. At over 62mph, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels at up to 0.7 degrees, virtually lengthening its wheelbase for an improvement in high speed stability. A single brake option is available at launch, with a 370mm, four-piston setup at the front and a 360mm single-piston floating caliper setup at the rear.