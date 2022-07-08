This Audi RS3 has more power than a £120,000 Porsche 911

Audi tuning specialist Abt Sportsline has revealed its latest creation, the 510bhp RS3-R, a limited-edition hyperhatch based on the latest and already hyper Audi RS3. Only 125 units will be available in either saloon or sportback bodystyles, with the engine and accompanying styling upgrades costing an eye-popping €39,900 (c£34,000) after you’ve forked out £60,000 on the car itself. Hyperhatch = hyperprice.

Abt's Power R performance engine upgrade includes an efficiency-enhancing intercooler along with a new stainless steel exhaust system. Increases to the turbocharger’s boost pressure, modifications to the induction system and the ECU mapping are core to the upgrade. It means the 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine’s outputs are increased from 394bhp to 503bhp and peak torque to 442lb ft from 369lb ft. As a result, the all-wheel drive RS3 manages 0-62mph in just 3.3sec, half a second quicker than the standard car.

Beyond the engine enhancements, Abt has focused on improving handling and aesthetics. To this end, the RS3-R is fitted with lighter 20-inch Abt High Performance HR20 forged alloy wheels fitted with Goodyear’s Eagle F1 Supersport tyre, measuring 245/30 R20 (unlike the standard car, Abt doesn’t fit staggered tyre sizes). A revised suspension setup featuring lower and stiffer springs and stiffer anti-roll bars are also part of the makeover to further enhance its performance edge.

Visually, the RS3-R is distinguished by a range of carbonfibre aerodynamic components, including a front spoiler, aero-flics, mirror caps, and a rear diffuser insert. The Sportback version also gains an additional roof mounted rear spoiler.

Inside, the cabin receives exclusive seat finishes with Abt and RS3-R signatures, door sills with a ‘1 of 125’ emblem, an Abt start-stop switch cap, Abt door entry lighting and custom floor mats throughout the cabin.

The Abt RS3-R is available to order now with a package price of €39,900 (c£34,000) plus assembly, TÜV approval and the purchase price of the car itself.