There was a universal sigh of disappointment when the BMW 1-series switched to front-wheel drive in 2019 for its F40 generation. No longer was it a uniquely tail-driven hatch with a longitudinal engine, and with it came the death of the six-cylinder M140i – not a perfect hot hatch by any means, but one with a uniquely appealing hot-rod character and huge tuning potential; a tempting alternative to cookie-cutter four-pot rivals. For the F40, BMW promised that the hot version – the four-cylinder, four-wheel-drive M135i xDrive – was better to drive and lighter than its predecessor, but only the latter was true. The 1-series had lost its USP, and most of its charisma.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That was then, and BMW hasn’t given up on trying to create a genuinely exciting hot hatch from those Mini underpinnings, launching a facelifted M135 (sans the ‘i’, with a new F70 model designation) with fettled suspension and a stiffer structure last year. The changes weren’t transformative, the M135 being brisk and capable but still quite bland on all fronts, but the new M Dynamic Pack – introduced with the updated model and now available in the UK – might just be the ticket. For an extra £3000 on top of the £45,525 base price you get a smattering of performance upgrades, including 19-inch lightweight wheels, an M-specific track-tuned chassis, a drilled compound braking system and M Sport seats. Oh, and the option of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. When was the last time you saw a hatchback on Cup 2s? It was probably a Renault Sport of some sort. The M135 would do very well to channel that kind of focus, if it can.

Being just shy of £50k pushes the Dynamic Pack M135 into the territory of some serious rivals, including Mercedes’ cheapest AMG, the £47,610 A35. The current generation of fast A-classes is much more convincing than the last, with the A45 S being one of the most capable, powerful (and expensive) hot hatches of all. In today’s world of megahatches you wouldn’t look twice at the lesser A35’s numbers, but it still has the makings of a formidable performance offering. Like the BMW it’s powered by a 2-litre four-pot engine with circa 300bhp, it’s four-wheel drive, paddles-only, and can crack 62mph in under five seconds. The last time we had this pair together was when we ranked every hot hatch on sale early last year, and the Mercedes placed ninth out of 18 runners – pipping Volkswagen’s Golf R, and soundly beating the 13th-placed M135i. Its big brother aside, the A35 was the highest-placed five-door four-wheel-drive contender. With its updates and new dynamic pack, can the M135 close the gap?