'Do I crave manual Porsches? Absolutely. But a Nissan GT‑R? No way.'

The Ferrari 458 Speciale and Lamborghini Huracán STO – the other two contenders on that test – also feature dual-clutch ’boxes. Which is where blind devotion to manual gearboxes comes unstuck. Unlike in the GT4 RS, you never think about how you’d love a manual ’box to really bring the package to life. Not even for a millisecond. The satisfying scrape and clack of a traditional Ferrari manual? Who cares? Once you’ve felt the full might of a Speciale, ripped through a few upshifts and felt the raw aggression of downshifts, you’ll quickly decide there is no gearbox more fitting nor more exciting. The Lambo’s, shockingly, is even better. The paddleshift transmission is as defining an ingredient in these cars as the six-speed manual is in the Honda NSX‑R. Intense, exciting, deeply physical, endlessly exciting.

This is the great conundrum when it comes to paddleshift versus manual. There is no right or wrong answer. Actually, that’s not true. There is a right and wrong answer, but it changes depending on the car being discussed. Do I crave manual Porsches? Absolutely. Despite the brilliance of PDK they always leave me wanting. Porsches are about feedback and tactility. They deserve a great manual. But, say, a Nissan GT‑R? No way. The big, brutish, manic experience of Nissan’s (formerly) blue-collar supercar needs that industrial, heavy-hitting paddleshift ’box. I would love an Aventador manual. That would be fantastic. But the Huracán wouldn’t be the same without its hypnotically accurate dual clutch. Surely a Ferrari 12 Cilindri – that most noble of front-engined hyper-GTs – needs a gated manual? Nope. Not one bit. I’d sell family members for an Aston DBS Superleggera equipped with a manual transmission, though. Illogical on the face of it, but if you drove them you’d understand instantly.

Manual gearboxes remain something to celebrate. I am delighted that the comeback is seemingly in full swing. I’m fascinated, too, by the clutchless systems developed by Hyundai and, apparently, the likes of Ford. Simple H-pattern gearboxes with no clutch pedal to negotiate. Who knew Sportomatic would ever make a glorious return? However, even as we celebrate cars like the Toyota GR86 and fetishise the GT3 Touring, it’s important not to fall into lazy clichés that only a manual will do. From the Alpine A110 to the Ford Mustang GT500 to the Bugatti Chiron, some cars just wouldn’t be the same without those funny looking things sprouting from behind the steering wheel.

This story was first featured in evo issue 302.