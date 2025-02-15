Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

'Do I crave manual Porsches? Absolutely. But a Nissan GT‑R? No way.'

Jethro is celebrating the shift back to manual gearboxes – with one proviso

by: Jethro Bovingdon
15 Feb 2025
Porsche 911 ST

I think it’s now safe to say that manual gearboxes are back. The new car market is catching up with what the used market has known for years. Simply put, manuals are more fun than paddleshift ’boxes. You might even say that the manual gearbox is absolutely central to all the very greatest driving experiences. If you want a car that enthrals and involves, it just has to have a stick and a clutch pedal. Undeniably, there’s something magical about a great manual ’box. Timeless, simple to operate yet impossible to truly master, mechanical, physical, tactile. They pretty much encompass all the things that we celebrate here at evo in a glorious little microcosm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How else do you explain the clamour for cars like the 911 S/T or a GT3 with a stick and a third pedal? The gaping chasm in price between a used 575 Maranello with a gated shifter versus an F1 system? The fact that Pagani has developed a new manual ’box for the Utopia. The amazing engineering lengths that Koenigsegg has gone to in order to create a ’box that mimics a six-speed manual (although I can’t help thinking just sticking a six-speed manual in the CC850 would have done the trick)? Manuals rule and any car without one is a poorer experience as a result. Fact.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

> Porsche 911 S/T review – why it's our 2024 Car of the Year

Driving the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS only reinforced this position. Its PDK ’box is a very good dual-clutch system. Coupled to a lightweight flywheel, that amazing 4-litre flat-six and super-short ratios, it has unbelievable response, incredible shift times and creates its own sense of character as it chunters around at low speeds, too. There’s the genuine edge and sharpness of a full racing ’box. I missed the wonderful six-speed manual available in the standard GT4 in about seven minutes. I would happily be a few tenths slower around a lap or much slower on a road full of unknown corners, humps, dips and flicks just to have that extra interaction. To be fully in control. And to enjoy the reach of its engine on my own terms instead of being goaded into living in the final 1500rpm just because it’s so easy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Honda NSX‑R added even greater credence to the theory that manual will always beat paddles. Flicking its beautiful titanium-topped lever between ratios was joyous and unforgettable. I can still feel it, physically feel the weight and the precise action weeks later. And, I’d wager, ten years from now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ferrari 458 Speciale and Lamborghini Huracán STO – the other two contenders on that test – also feature dual-clutch ’boxes. Which is where blind devotion to manual gearboxes comes unstuck. Unlike in the GT4 RS, you never think about how you’d love a manual ’box to really bring the package to life. Not even for a millisecond. The satisfying scrape and clack of a traditional Ferrari manual? Who cares? Once you’ve felt the full might of a Speciale, ripped through a few upshifts and felt the raw aggression of downshifts, you’ll quickly decide there is no gearbox more fitting nor more exciting. The Lambo’s, shockingly, is even better. The paddleshift transmission is as defining an ingredient in these cars as the six-speed manual is in the Honda NSX‑R. Intense, exciting, deeply physical, endlessly exciting.

Carrera GT manual

This is the great conundrum when it comes to paddleshift versus manual. There is no right or wrong answer. Actually, that’s not true. There is a right and wrong answer, but it changes depending on the car being discussed. Do I crave manual Porsches? Absolutely. Despite the brilliance of PDK they always leave me wanting. Porsches are about feedback and tactility. They deserve a great manual. But, say, a Nissan GT‑R? No way. The big, brutish, manic experience of Nissan’s (formerly) blue-collar supercar needs that industrial, heavy-hitting paddleshift ’box. I would love an Aventador manual. That would be fantastic. But the Huracán wouldn’t be the same without its hypnotically accurate dual clutch. Surely a Ferrari 12 Cilindri – that most noble of front-engined hyper-GTs – needs a gated manual? Nope. Not one bit. I’d sell family members for an Aston DBS Superleggera equipped with a manual transmission, though. Illogical on the face of it, but if you drove them you’d understand instantly.

Manual gearboxes remain something to celebrate. I am delighted that the comeback is seemingly in full swing. I’m fascinated, too, by the clutchless systems developed by Hyundai and, apparently, the likes of Ford. Simple H-pattern gearboxes with no clutch pedal to negotiate. Who knew Sportomatic would ever make a glorious return? However, even as we celebrate cars like the Toyota GR86 and fetishise the GT3 Touring, it’s important not to fall into lazy clichés that only a manual will do. From the Alpine A110 to the Ford Mustang GT500 to the Bugatti Chiron, some cars just wouldn’t be the same without those funny looking things sprouting from behind the steering wheel.

This story was first featured in evo issue 302.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars
Lamborghini Revuelto
Opinion

This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars

Youngsters not into cars any more? The remedy’s obvious, reckons Richard Porter
7 Feb 2025
Why mid-engined cars are the purest and most special driving machines
Lotus Elise S3
Opinion

Why mid-engined cars are the purest and most special driving machines

evo's Richard Meaden explains the magic behind mid-engined cars, and lists some of the best he's driven over the years
30 Jan 2025
‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’
Audi R8
Opinion

‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’

Jethro confesses an addiction, but one that you almost certainly share
24 Jan 2025
The 2025 Mazda MX-5 is all the sports car you need
Mazda MX-5 2025
Opinion

The 2025 Mazda MX-5 is all the sports car you need

Far from being dismissed, the brilliance of the Mazda MX-5 had us questioning the superfluous performance of its competitors on eCoty 2024
20 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era
Jaguar 2026 front
News

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era

Jaguar’s new electric GT continues testing ahead its late-2025 reveal
7 Feb 2025
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR (2019) – Mk7’s soft sendoff still bests any Mk8
Golf GTI TCR
Reviews

Used Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR (2019) – Mk7’s soft sendoff still bests any Mk8

Quick and composed on road or track, the Golf GTI has talents we miss, even if it didn’t sparkle when new
13 Feb 2025
Ill-conceived government legislation will kill the UK car industry
Porsche Taycan charging
Opinion

Ill-conceived government legislation will kill the UK car industry

The car industry and legislators cant meet in the middle and find a compromise soon enough
13 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content