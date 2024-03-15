Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025

The R35 Nissan GT-R refuses to die – this latest version gets engine enhancements and subtle cosmetic tweaks

by: Yousuf Ashraf
15 Mar 2024
Nissan GT-R 2025 – front5

When the R35-generation Nissan GT-R first appeared in 2007, nobody expected it to be alive and kicking 17 years later – but here we are. Meet the revised 2025 GT-R, which builds on last year's facelifted model with minor aesthetic and mechanical changes. 

Bad news first. The R35 still isn't available on our shores having gone off sale in 2022 (you can thank UK drive by noise regulations for that). This latest version will go on sale in Japan in the summer, with prices starting from ¥14,443,000 (c£76,000). 

The new GT-R is offered in eight specifications – from a base spec Pure Edition all the way up to the mighty Nismo Special Edition – each powered by Nissan's fabled VR38DETT 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6. There's no word on a power increase for 2025, so expect the same 565bhp and 467lb ft outputs as before, rising to 600bhp and 481lb ft for the Nismo

Some of the Nismo’s engine technology has trickled down to other models in the range as part of the update, with Premium Edition T-Spec and Track Edition models gaining weight-balanced pistons, connecting roads and a new crankshaft. These components are said to improve engine response with quicker rev characteristics. 

Both models get unique ‘takumi’ (meaning artisan) name plates, with the Premium Edition now available with new ‘Blue Heaven' interior upholstery. 

Nissan GT-R 2025 – interior5

Elsewhere the new GT-R is business as usual, retaining its six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, variable four-wheel drive system and Bilstein adaptive dampers. As before, the Nismo gets a bespoke chassis setup with a front limited-slip differential and more aggressive aero, along with a stiffer shell and carbonfibre body panels. Beefier carbon ceramic brakes and forged 20-inch wheels round out the key mechanical upgrades. 

As for the GT-R’s future in the UK, it’s all but certain to become an EV in R36 form – as previewed by Nissan’s 1341bhp Hyper Force concept last year. The new model could arrive towards the end of the decade with a solid-state battery pack, allowing it to use lighter and more compact cells while achieving an acceptable range. In any case, conjuring the uniquely raw thrills of its predecessor will be a tough task.

