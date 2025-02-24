The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a birthday gift for Valentino Rossi
BMW has launched a limited-run M4 CS to celebrate Valentino Rossi's birthday, featuring design tweaks inside and out
Motorsport icon Valentino Rossi has already made his mark in his two years as BMW works driver, and now to mark his birthday, the M division has created a special edition M4 CS. Limited to just 46 units worldwide, of course, the model features numerous design changes throughout as a nod to Rossi’s trademark liveries over the years. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect to pay more than the £120,345 of the standard car, if you can get your hands on one…
Based on the hardcore M4 CS, the Edition VR46 features the same 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six producing an identical 542bhp thanks to a boost uplift over the ordinary M4. As a result, it hits 62mph from a standstill in 3.4sec and goes onto a 188mph top speed thanks to the standard fitment of the M Driver’s Package. Like the standard CS, the special also comes equipped with uprated engine mounts, oil supply and cooling systems and a tweaked exhaust. To complement them, modified suspension, steering and braking setups for improved engagement.
Where the Edition VR46 differs is its striking BMW Individual paint scheme designed in collaboration with Rossi, available in two styles: Sport and Style. The former opts for Marina Bay Blue with 46 lettering on the doors in the darker Tanzanite blue, with the latter marginally more subtle thanks to its matte ‘Frozen’ Tanzanite blue base coat and bright ‘46’ Marina Bay Blue lettering.
Like the standard CS, it comes with an exposed carbonfibre splitter, diffuser, mirror caps and roof, with the latter now featuring the number 46 and Rossi’s signature. Both cars are blue in-line with his trademark motorsport liveries, with bright yellow highlights on the boot, A-pillars, calipers and framing those divisive grilles – they even come with the same unique yellow tyre valve markers on the wheels just like Rossi’s M4 GT3 racer.
The theme continues inside, with illuminated yellow VR46 sill plates, a yellow 12 o’ clock marker on the flat-bottomed Alcantara wheel, night blue and yellow Merino leather upholstered seats and an embossed leather insert for the centre console denoting the limited status of the special. Even the illuminated logos in the headrests now feature yellow-backlit VR64 badges.
All 46 buyers won’t just receive the car, either, with BMW offering each and every one the opportunity to meet Rossi at the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, Italy and participate in a BMW M Driving Experience at Misano circuit.
Valentino Rossi said: 'There is no other brand that has motorsport so deeply rooted in its DNA as BMW M. I am proud to be a BMW M works driver, and to share this passion. The fact that there is now a special VR46 edition, in which I was involved from the very beginning of the design process, makes me proud. When I see the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 out on the road or on the race track later, it will be very cool.'