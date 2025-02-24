The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is a birthday gift for Valentino Rossi

Motorsport icon Valentino Rossi has already made his mark in his two years as BMW works driver, and now to mark his birthday, the M division has created a special edition M4 CS. Limited to just 46 units worldwide, of course, the model features numerous design changes throughout as a nod to Rossi’s trademark liveries over the years. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect to pay more than the £120,345 of the standard car, if you can get your hands on one…

Advertisement - Article continues below

Based on the hardcore M4 CS, the Edition VR46 features the same 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six producing an identical 542bhp thanks to a boost uplift over the ordinary M4. As a result, it hits 62mph from a standstill in 3.4sec and goes onto a 188mph top speed thanks to the standard fitment of the M Driver’s Package. Like the standard CS, the special also comes equipped with uprated engine mounts, oil supply and cooling systems and a tweaked exhaust. To complement them, modified suspension, steering and braking setups for improved engagement.

> BMW M4 CS 2025 review – the M4 sweet spot we’ve been waiting for?

Where the Edition VR46 differs is its striking BMW Individual paint scheme designed in collaboration with Rossi, available in two styles: Sport and Style. The former opts for Marina Bay Blue with 46 lettering on the doors in the darker Tanzanite blue, with the latter marginally more subtle thanks to its matte ‘Frozen’ Tanzanite blue base coat and bright ‘46’ Marina Bay Blue lettering.