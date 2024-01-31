Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The BMW M4 Competition gets more power for 2024

As part of a mid-life facelift, BMW has given the G82 M4 more power and new interior tech for the 2024 model year

by: Sam Jenkins
31 Jan 2024
2024 BMW M4 facelift 10

BMW’s M4 Competition has been given a host of updates for 2024, ranging from mild exterior design tweaks to new interior tech and even a bump in output. Prices start from £84,250 for the coupe and rise by £4005 for the convertible with its £88,255 base price. Production is set to begin in March before first deliveries commence in April.

Like the new BMW 4-series, the new M4 Competition has received very mild changes to its exterior, with redesigned LED headlights standard and new M4 CSL-derived tail lights available as an option. A set of staggered forged wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear) are also standard, featuring a new double spoke design and a tasteful new silver finish. Overall design remains near-identical to the outgoing car, but new M design graphics are available at an additional cost to help set the new M4 apart. 

> BMW M5 Touring (E61, 2007 - 2010): review, specs and buying guide

As before, the M-tuned 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six is what lies at the M4’s core, only now with power increased by 20bhp to 523bhp at 6250rpm, putting it just 19bhp behind the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Torque is unchanged at 479lb ft, most likely due to restrictions within its 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Thanks to that increase in power, the 0-62mph sprint has been knocked back a tenth to 3.5sec in the coupe (3.7sec for the convertible), with top speed at 155mph or 174mph and 180mph for the coupe and convertible respectively when fitted with the M Driver’s Package. 

BMW’s trick variable all-wheel drive system features once again, allowing for 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD drive modes (with ESC off) for varying levels of rear power bias. Ordinary M steel brakes are equipped as standard, but buyers can equip M carbon ceramic items at a cost.

2024 BMW M4 facelift10

Inside, the steering wheel is now flat-bottomed with modified spokes and also comes with a red 12 o'clock marking. Interior trim is aluminium as standard with carbonfibre an optional extra. The steering wheel is also available in Alcantara trim at a cost.

Premium Merino leather comes as standard, with BMW Individual Merino and extended leather options also on the menu and available in four colours. As with the new 4-series, the M4 makes use of BMW’s latest OS 8.5 infotainment system, displayed through served 12.3 and 14.9-inch displays. 

The new 2024 BMW M4 Competition xDrive enters production in March before first deliveries in April. Prices stand at £84,250 for the coupe and rise to £88,255 for the convertible.

