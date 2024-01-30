Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

2024 BMW 4-series gets new tech and the M4 CSL’s trick rear lights

Munich’s four-seat coupe has been given an update for 2024, bringing it up-to-speed with the rest of the range

by: Sam Jenkins
30 Jan 2024
2024 BMW 4-series facelift12

The BMW 4-series has been treated to a mild facelift for 2024, bringing fresh cabin tech, design tweaks and more premium elements from the i and M ranges to the two-door offering. The 420i and M440i models can be ordered now in either coupe or convertible forms, with prices starting from £43,020. Deliveries commence in spring.

At first glance there’s not much new, with those controversial full height kidney grilles remaining front and centre. Look closely though, and the front bumper has been tweaked with the removal of separate fog light units, the headlights refined and the M4 CSL’s trick Laserlight rear units are available at an additional cost. For the 420i, the M Sport package adds a new diffuser element at the rear with larger 100mm exhaust tips. The range-topping M440i retains its trapezoidal exhaust tips, but these are now in black as standard to match its front grille surrounds.

> BMW M3 (F80) – the car world's greatest misses

As an option, buyers can equip the M Sport Pro and M Carbon exterior packages for darkened exterior trim, headlight optics and carbonfibre accents. As standard, two solid and eight metallic paint finishes are available, with Cape York Green and Fire Red shades new to the range – as always, buyers can also choose from the expansive Individual palette. The 4-series is also available with new 19-inch wheels in black or with a two-tone finish.

The biggest changes can be found inside, with the 4-series receiving BMW’s latest OS 8.5 infotainment system organised on a curved display. The three-spoke M steering wheel has been redesigned for 2024 too, with the optional CraftedClarity glass starter button, iDrive controller and gear selector lifted from the iX. Standard sports seats are upholstered in a sustainable M Performtex material in the coupe, with Vernasca leather standard on the convertible. As before, high end Individual Merino leather is also an option. 

2024 BMW 4-series facelift12

Performance figures are the same as before, with the range-topping M440i xDrive producing the 369bhp and 369lb ft of torque from a 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six – this enables a 4.5sec 0-62mph time and a 155mph top speed. The four-cylinder 420i produces a more modest 181bhp for a 7.5sec 0-62mph sprint. Both models feature 48V mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency and a mild bump in responsiveness.

Order books for the new BMW 4-series are open now, with first deliveries commencing in spring. Prices start at £43,020 for the 420i M Sport coupe (£49,696 for the convertible), rising to £58,735 for the M440i xDrive coupe and £65,410 for the drop top.

