Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW M4 CS: faster, sharper coupe has the Porsche 911 in its sights

BMW has applied the CS treatment to the G82-generation M4, consisting of carbon parts, unique chassis tuning and more power for its twin-turbo straight-six

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 May 2024
BMW M4 CS – front5

BMW’s CS badge carries an enormous weight of expectation. The M2 CS was a pugnacious, fabulously engaging coupe that won evo Car of the Year in 2020, and the stunning M5 CS repeated the same feat a year later. The current M3 CS has also been a hit, and now it’s the turn of the new M4 CS. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Built to take on the Porsche 911, the track-fettled coupe gets similar mechanical upgrades to its four-door counterpart, designed to give the M4 more poise, precision and of course, performance. 

  • Best sports cars 2024
    Best sports cars

Nestling behind new carbonfibre front air intakes is BMW’s S58 twin-turbocharged straight-six, with power cranked up from the M4 Competition’s 523bhp to 542bhp (peak torque is the same at 479lb ft). The uplift comes from a combination of increased maximum boost pressure for the turbos (now 2.1 bar) and changes to the engine management software. 

Unlike the limited-run, two-seat M4 CSL, the CS is four-wheel drive, deploying its power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an M xDrive system with an electronically-controlled locking rear differential (as with the standard M4 xDrive, you can lock it in 2WD mode if you wish). The extra traction enables the CS to reach 62mph three tenths quicker than the CSL with a time of 3.4sec, while top speed is limited to 188mph.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The CS treatment is about much more than straight-line speed, though, and the M4 gains extensive changes to its suspension, steering and geometry to unlock more performance on track. Tuning of the adaptive dampers, roll bars and auxiliary springs are bespoke to the CS, with the variable ratio M Servotronic steering system also gaining a unique calibration for crisper responses. The engine mounts are stiffer for the same effect, and customers can option an aluminium strut brace to increase torsional rigidity across the front of the car. 

BMW M4 CS – rear5

The CS is lighter than an M4 Competition too – although not by much at around 20kg – thanks to carbonfibre body panels and interior trims. The roof, bonnet, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are all made from carbon, as are the centre console, bucket seats and dashboard inlays inside. A titanium rear exhaust silencer, meanwhile, brings a four kilo weight saving.

The CS’s forged alloy wheels measure at 19-inches at the front and 20 at the rear, and come as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber (Cup 2 Rs are available as an option, so too are lighter carbon ceramic brakes). The result of these upgrades is a 7min 21.9sec lap time at the Nürburgring, which is around four seconds shy of the ultra-focused M4 CSL.

Customers will be able to order the M4 CS from the end of May, with prices starting from £117,100. First deliveries are scheduled for Autumn this year. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

'The Seven was a winning formula in 1957 – thanks to Caterham, it's still astonishing today'
Caterham Seven evo Edition
Opinion

'The Seven was a winning formula in 1957 – thanks to Caterham, it's still astonishing today'

Caterham claimed the rights for the Seven in 1973, and the platform has gone from strength to strength ever since
6 May 2024
Revisiting every Porsche 911 Turbo – car pictures of the week
Porsche 911 Turbo
Features

Revisiting every Porsche 911 Turbo – car pictures of the week

In issue 321 of evo, we tell the story of the Porsche 911 Turbo fifty years since it first launched. Here are some of our favourite shots
5 May 2024
BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – £65k performance machines go head-to-head
BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S
Group tests

BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – £65k performance machines go head-to-head

Hyperhatch versus sports coupe, four-wheel drive opposes rear, auto confronts manual. Despite their differences, the AMG A45 S and BMW M2 are still cl…
3 May 2024
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR v Subaru Impreza RB5 WR Sport – homologation heroes go head-to-head
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR v Subaru Impreza RB5 WR Sport
Group tests

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR v Subaru Impreza RB5 WR Sport – homologation heroes go head-to-head

Enemies both on the stages and off, Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evo VI and Subaru’s Impreza RB5 were high points in the history of rally-bred homologation spe…
27 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance
Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol dyno test
Features

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance

Considering running your car on sustainable fuel? We’ve dyno tested the first publicly available option to see the effect on power, torque and emissio…
5 May 2024
Best fast estate cars
Best fast estates header
Best cars

Best fast estate cars

For do-it-all transport, nothing nails the brief like a fast estate. And in 2024 there’s a new leader of the pack – BMW’s M3 Touring
3 May 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content