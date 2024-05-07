New BMW M4 CS: faster, sharper coupe has the Porsche 911 in its sights

BMW’s CS badge carries an enormous weight of expectation. The M2 CS was a pugnacious, fabulously engaging coupe that won evo Car of the Year in 2020, and the stunning M5 CS repeated the same feat a year later. The current M3 CS has also been a hit, and now it’s the turn of the new M4 CS.

Built to take on the Porsche 911, the track-fettled coupe gets similar mechanical upgrades to its four-door counterpart, designed to give the M4 more poise, precision and of course, performance.

Nestling behind new carbonfibre front air intakes is BMW’s S58 twin-turbocharged straight-six, with power cranked up from the M4 Competition’s 523bhp to 542bhp (peak torque is the same at 479lb ft). The uplift comes from a combination of increased maximum boost pressure for the turbos (now 2.1 bar) and changes to the engine management software.

Unlike the limited-run, two-seat M4 CSL, the CS is four-wheel drive, deploying its power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an M xDrive system with an electronically-controlled locking rear differential (as with the standard M4 xDrive, you can lock it in 2WD mode if you wish). The extra traction enables the CS to reach 62mph three tenths quicker than the CSL with a time of 3.4sec, while top speed is limited to 188mph.