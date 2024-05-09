FIA 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2024 – WEC round three host to diverse 37-car grid

Following an action-packed second round at Imola, round three of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship takes us to Spa-Francorchamps, where we’ll be on the ground for the action. Kicking off on May 11, this year’s race will feature a grid of 37 racers from the Hypercar and LMGT3 class, all vying for victory ahead of the biggest endurance race on the calendar…

Advertisement - Article continues below

Coming as the third round of eight in the 2024 WEC calendar, and the penultimate race before the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours on June 15 - 16, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will set the stage for one of the most challenging races in motorsport.

> Porsche 911 GT3 R & Porsche 911 GT3 Cup – driving Stuttgart's track-only racers back-to-back

A total of 19 cars from nine manufacturers will fill the grid from the Hypercar class alone, with the LMGT3 class adding a further 18 cars, including newcomers such as the new Ford Mustang LMGT3. Alpine, Lamborghini, BMW M, Cadillac, Ferrari and more will all take to the circuit to tackle all 20 turns of the iconic Belgian circuit in front of a packed crowd of 70,000 attendees.

In the Hypercar class, Peugeot's 9X8 racer will be making an appearance with its new winged design, with Lamborghini's new SC63, the wild Cadillac V-Series.R, Alpine's A424 and Porsche 963 all battling it out. Names such as Jenson Button, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Nyck de Vries and Mick Schumacher will be competing in this class for this season. The LMGT3 class is almost as diverse, with the new 5.4-litre V8 Ford Mustang LMGT3 competing against the likes of the Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R, Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3 and Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3 this year.

The event timetable begins on Thursday May 9 with Free Practice 1 at 11.30am - 1pm, and Free Practice 2 at 5.30pm - 7pm. Free Practice 3 commence on Friday May 10 at 11am, before qualifying and Hyperpole kicks off from 2.45pm - 4.05pm. The main event begins at 1pm, continuing through the afternoon until 7pm.

The action will be streamed live online, with FP3, qualifying and the full race available to watch exclusively on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and FIAWEC.TV – free Practice 3 will also be streamed for free on the FIA WEC YouTube channel on Friday May 10. Head to our Instagram account for our event highlights.