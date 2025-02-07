Best look yet at new Jaguar GT – bold EV sheds disguise as comeback looms

The new Jaguar electric car is continuing its hard lapping of the Nürburgring and is now shorn of a thin layer of disguise, as the engineering team charged with bringing the company’s all-electric car to market continue to shape the dynamic character of the first reborn Jaguar.

At around five metres in length, the four-door Type 00 (as it is for now known) saloon will form the basis for Jaguar’s reinvention as an all-electric brand, with a coupe-style SUV set to follow and, potentially, a two-door coupe if everything goes to plan. Not that this is a given considering the catastrophic fall in sales of premium electric vehicles.

The car was first papped during cold weather systems testing in Sweden with Bosch, where the car’s drivetrain, braking, stability controls and everything else that works to keep it the right way up were being developed, tweaked, updated and recalibrated. As well as frequenting the local lanes around Jaguar’s Gaydon base, the car was also spotted lapping the Nürburgring.

The latest images show the four-door silhouette of the big Jag more clearly, meaning we can pick out a number of previously hidden details. The pop-out handles are visible on the stumpy rear door, while there's also what appears to be the world’s largest charging flap. We can also see a confident flat shoulder running the length of the car, below the slim glasshouse, from headlight to boot lid.

Speaking of lights, those swept-back cuboidal lighting units are now discernible from the bodywork around them, with the rest of the car’s face remaining heavily disguised (including that weird vestigial grille) and reminiscent of the Type 00 concept. The rear lights are poking through, too. The concept’s towel rail tail end shows light bars top and bottom, seemingly making way for a marginally more conventional look.