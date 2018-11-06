The Jaguar XF was something of a keystone model for the brand when it first appeared in 2007. The executive saloon was not just a replacement for the S-Type, but also a signal that Jaguar was ready to break free of its heritage-led brand positioning and embrace change (sounds familiar, doesn’t it). It was this drive that forgoed the traditional Jaguar burr walnut trim and shameless retro detailing in the XF, creating in its wake, a new image of British luxury.

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Fast forward to the early 2020s and the second-generation XF became a rather different proposition. Due to a shrinking market and JLR’s investment in other products, it had fallen to be something of an neglected model in the range, but a mid-cycle update soon rectified most of its downfalls with an interior and exterior design overhaul.

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The XF’s limited appeal was partly explained by the lack of variety of its powertrains, as unlike the first-generation X250 model, there never was a high-performance variant. Instead, Jaguar focussed the range to appeal to exactly what it thinks customers in the traditional executive class are after: a plush, refined and sophisticated cruiser. One that over two years after its discontinuation, can now be had for a shockingly low sum…

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights