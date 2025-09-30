‘Shut up and drive’ decoded: is Rihanna secretly keen on a Noble M400?

So I kept looking and noticed three other candidates: the Mercedes SLR McLaren 722, the Pagani Zonda F Roadster CS and, intriguingly, the Noble M400. Is it possible that, between performing and recording, Rihanna had time to visit an industrial unit in Leicestershire to accept the keys to her new sports car from the perma-smoking chassis maestro with his name over the door? Suddenly another line in the song made sense: ‘Got a ride that’s smoother than a limousine’. I mean, it’s a bit of an exaggeration, but Nobles always rode beautifully given their handling ability and maybe the ‘gangster lean’ line is Ri giving a little nod to the body roll experienced under hard cornering thanks to a prudently compliant spring and damper set-up.

Searching for further clues, I then noticed the lyric ‘Got overdrive with a whole lot of boom in the back’ and that threw me right off. Overdrive? Like a Triumph Dolomite? Surely not, Rihanna. And let me tell you, if you’ve got a Dolly that can do 0-60 in 3.5 seconds then Trevor from the owners’ club is going to want to hear all about it. ‘A whole lot of boom in the back’ was perplexing too until I realised that, of course, the ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ hit-maker must be referring to a high-powered stereo with a rear-mounted subwoofer. Casting my mind back to 2007, I remembered that the Aston Martin Vanquish was available with a 1200-watt Linn system and I wondered if this was what Rihanna was referring to. But the Vanquish couldn’t hit sixty in under four seconds and nor, frankly, did it have a ride that was smoother than a limousine. If anything, it was a little unsettled for a GT car.

By now I was completely in knots trying to work out what car the Barbados-born superstar was referring to and went back to the lyrics looking for anything to give me a clue. ‘Get you where you wanna go, if you know what I mean… blah blah blah… can you handle the curves… do-be-do-be-do… step inside and ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride, ride’. Frankly it remains a mystery. In fact, I’m starting to wonder if Rihanna is singing about a car at all.

This story was first featured in evo issue 312.