BMW M5 CS Fast Fleet test – 9000 miles in the eCoty-winning supersaloon

So yes, the M5 CS has gone. And life will never be quite the same again. I can’t think of another car that overcomes so many inherent challenges to deliver such outstanding dynamics. It is a big car. Huge, in fact. The G30-generation 5-series is very similar in size to the E65 7-series (the first Bangle one) and it feels it. At least initially. You sit low in those controversial carbonfibre seats and there’s just so much car around you. Parking is a nightmare, although it does seem UK parking bays are marked out around the footprint of an original Golf.

So, it feels wrong. But the funny thing is that you only really notice the scale of the CS in these moments. As soon as you’re on the move it feels light, agile and so wonderfully natural to drive. For those who can’t see past the E39-generation M5 and turn away from elements such as four-wheel drive and the automatic gearbox, I can only say the lineage between those two models is tangible and strong. The same easy, thrilling sense of power, sublime balance and aura of invincibility. It’s just the CS is wildly faster and so much sharper when you really get going.

What about the everyday stuff? Well, the ride is stiff at very low speeds even in Comfort mode. The heavily bolstered seats worked superbly for me but people did complain about climbing in and out of them, plus the driver’s chair showed some wear after just 20,000 miles. The lack of a centre armrest for keys and other paraphernalia was a bit annoying. And that’s about it for negatives. The CS really is a tough car to fault. I suppose the fuel costs were a little bit tough to swallow. Or at least they should have been as the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 averaged around 23mpg. I never resented the consumption for a second, though. Having access to so much performance and such a characterful engine makes it all worthwhile.