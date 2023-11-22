The Audi e-tron GT will get a new face next year, and potentially more power

As the Audi R8 lives out its final year in production, the electric e-tron GT will soon take the mantle as the firm’s halo model (that is until the R8’s EV replacement arrives in a few years). In preparation for this new role, the Taycan-based saloon will receive a facelift for 2024, bringing a host of design and tech upgrades to keep pace with the ever-evolving EV landscape.

We've already spotted the facelifted Porsche Taycan testing at the Nürburgring, and these spy shots reveal that its more GT-focused Audi relative will follow in its wheel tracks with an update in 2024. The styling changes will be fairly comprehensive, with a new front bumper sporting revised cooling vents and what looks to be a new interpretation of Audi's single-frame front grille.

This prototype also wears a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres, and subtly reprofiled side sills. The changes to the rear are more difficult to spot through the camouflage, but expect a reprofiled rear bumper and diffuser when the covers come off.

Given that the Porsche Taycan has gained extra range via software upgrades throughout its life, expect Audi to eke out more miles from the e-tron GT for the facelift. Porsche was unable to publish revised WLTP figures for the Taycan as it had already been homologated, but that won't be the case for the new e-tron GT. For reference, the current model achieves 305 miles from a charge in Quattro form, with the flagship RS dropping down to 298 miles.

Whether Audi is planning changes to the powertrain hardware remains to be seen. The J1 platform is capable of significantly more power – as demonstrated by the forthcoming triple-motor Taycan Turbo GT which could offer around 1000bhp – but Audi may instead focus on unlocking more performance from the existing dual motor layouts. The current e-tron GT doesn't exactly want for speed, with the base model generating 523bhp and the RS version boosting this to 637bhp. Each is powered by the same 83.7kWh battery pack.