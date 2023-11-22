Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Spy shots

The Audi e-tron GT will get a new face next year, and potentially more power

The Taycan-based e-tron GT is set to receive a facelift in 2024, with design and powertrain upgrades expected

by: Yousuf Ashraf
22 Nov 2023
Audi e-tron GT – front5

As the Audi R8 lives out its final year in production, the electric e-tron GT will soon take the mantle as the firm’s halo model (that is until the R8’s EV replacement arrives in a few years). In preparation for this new role, the Taycan-based saloon will receive a facelift for 2024, bringing a host of design and tech upgrades to keep pace with the ever-evolving EV landscape.

We've already spotted the facelifted Porsche Taycan testing at the Nürburgring, and these spy shots reveal that its more GT-focused Audi relative will follow in its wheel tracks with an update in 2024. The styling changes will be fairly comprehensive, with a new front bumper sporting revised cooling vents and what looks to be a new interpretation of Audi's single-frame front grille. 

This prototype also wears a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres, and subtly reprofiled side sills. The changes to the rear are more difficult to spot through the camouflage, but expect a reprofiled rear bumper and diffuser when the covers come off.

Given that the Porsche Taycan has gained extra range via software upgrades throughout its life, expect Audi to eke out more miles from the e-tron GT for the facelift. Porsche was unable to publish revised WLTP figures for the Taycan as it had already been homologated, but that won't be the case for the new e-tron GT. For reference, the current model achieves 305 miles from a charge in Quattro form, with the flagship RS dropping down to 298 miles.  

Whether Audi is planning changes to the powertrain hardware remains to be seen. The J1 platform is capable of significantly more power – as demonstrated by the forthcoming triple-motor Taycan Turbo GT which could offer around 1000bhp – but Audi may instead focus on unlocking more performance from the existing dual motor layouts. The current e-tron GT doesn't exactly want for speed, with the base model generating 523bhp and the RS version boosting this to 637bhp. Each is powered by the same 83.7kWh battery pack.

Recommended

Best electric cars 2023 – the standout EVs on sale right now
Best electric cars 2023
Best cars

Best electric cars 2023 – the standout EVs on sale right now

There's a huge variety of electric cars on sale in 2023 – here are the best examples the breed
22 Nov 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review: complex, fascinating and brilliant in equal measure
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – front
Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review: complex, fascinating and brilliant in equal measure

Hyundai has thrown every trick in the book – plus a few more – at the Ioniq 5 N to create an engaging EV. The results are superb.
21 Nov 2023
Polestar’s first supercar could emerge from the Synergy concept
Polestar supercar
News

Polestar’s first supercar could emerge from the Synergy concept

Polestar has a lot on its product development plate at the moment, but when the range takes shape a halo supercar is in its sights…
13 Nov 2023
The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N costs £65,000 and simulates an ICE hot hatch
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
News

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N costs £65,000 and simulates an ICE hot hatch

Hyundai's N division is transitioning towards electric cars; the Ioniq 5 N is first to step up
26 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Noble M500 prototype 2023 review – junior supercar targets Maserati MC20
Noble M500
Reviews

Noble M500 prototype 2023 review – junior supercar targets Maserati MC20

Noble’s new 506bhp V6-powered M500 is gearing up to challenge the establishment with its own unique take on the supercar formula. We drive the prototy…
14 Nov 2023
New Audi RS3 spotted preparing for its 2024 reveal 
Audi RS3
News

New Audi RS3 spotted preparing for its 2024 reveal 

Two years since its initial reveal, the current-generation Audi RS3 is receiving a mid-life update. Here’s our best look yet
21 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II to return as a HWA-built restomod
HWA EVO Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II restomod
News

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II to return as a HWA-built restomod

The firm responsible for AMG and numerous motorsport icons has announced a limited-run restomod of the legendary 190E 2.5-16 Evo II
17 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content