Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: ultra-focused EV to arrive in 2024

Porsche’s electric saloon will soon spawn a track-ready Turbo GT variant, and we’ve spotted it testing at the Nürburgring

by: Yousuf Ashraf
2 Jan 2024
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front6

Porsche won’t admit it, of course, but there must have been a pang of disappointment in Stuttgart when the Tesla Model S Plaid beat the Taycan Turbo S around the Nürburgring to claim the EV production car lap record this year (which has since been eclipsed by the Rimac Nevera). In response to Tesla, and specifically to the Track Package-equipped Model S Plaid saloon that outpaced the Taycan, Porsche is developing a range-topping Turbo GT model as its most focused EV yet. 

Pictured here testing at the Nürburgring, the electric supersaloon will arrive as part of the Taycan’s range-wide update in 2024, sporting track-orientated powertrain and chassis upgrades. This prototype combines the Taycan’s incoming design updates with an aero package befitting one of Porsche’s pure-bred GT cars.

At the front, new headlights integrate with a reshaped cooling vent arrangement to direct air towards the brakes and powertrain electronics. A large splitter – likely to be GT-specific – has been installed to generate downforce at speed, working in tandem with a slim rear wing and air guides behind the back wheels. 

Aero is just one part of the story, though, and the Turbo GT will receive bespoke suspension components and tuning courtesy of the team that engineers Porsche's core GT models. Expect unique spring rates, dampers, suspension kinematics and geometry at the heart of the changes, working with specially tailored powertrain software and torque distribution to give the Turbo GT a higher level of track performance. Whether any meaningful weight can be stripped out compared to the 2300kg+ Taycan Turbo S remains to be seen. 

Beyond the Taycan’s cornering ability, which is already right up there with that of the best electric cars available, Porsche will upgrade its electric motors for an even bigger hit of performance. The current Taycan Turbo S generates a peak of 751bhp from a pair of motors, but the Turbo GT could see a significant boost to rival 1000bhp+ saloons from Tesla and Lucid

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – rear6

As of now, it's unclear whether the new flagship will use a dual-motor layout or triple motors. The latter would provide a power uplift and extremely precise torque vectoring capabilities, with individually driven wheels on one of the axles (both the Tesla and Lucid have two motors at the rear).

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The combination of these upgrades will make the Taycan an even more formidable player in the EV arms race when the Turbo GT arrives next year, undoubtedly with a sizeable uplift over the current Turbo S’s £148,000 asking price.

Recommended

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front
News

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record

Porsche’s forthcoming Taycan Turbo GT has posted a 7:07.55 lap time at the Nürburgring – just 2.25 seconds shy of the 1887bhp Rimac Nevera
2 Jan 2024
Best electric cars 2024 – the standout EVs on sale right now
Best electric cars 2023
Best cars

Best electric cars 2024 – the standout EVs on sale right now

There's a huge variety of electric cars on sale in 2024 – here are the best examples the breed
2 Jan 2024
Kia EV9 2024 review – a Range Rover on a budget?
Kia EV9
Reviews

Kia EV9 2024 review – a Range Rover on a budget?

The all-electric EV9 is an impressively refined SUV offering, with comfort and technology in abundance
11 Dec 2023
This BMW SUV will form the technical basis for the next 3-series
BMW Neue Klasse SUV – front
News

This BMW SUV will form the technical basis for the next 3-series

BMW’s Neue Klasse EV technology will underpin everything from SUVs to a future all-electric M3
7 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Car pictures of the week: Honda Civic Type R at eCoty 2023
Honda Civic Type R – rear
Features

Car pictures of the week: Honda Civic Type R at eCoty 2023

The Honda Civic Type R is the undisputed king of hot hatchbacks, but can it take evo’s Car of the Year crown?
30 Dec 2023
Ferrari Roma Spider 2024 review – can it capture the coupe's brilliance?
Ferrari Roma Spider
Reviews

Ferrari Roma Spider 2024 review – can it capture the coupe's brilliance?

Forget the California. With this new open-top version of the Roma, Ferrari at last has an entry-level convertible it can be proud of
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes E-class 2024 review – plug-in hybrid E300e tested
Mercedes E-class – front
Reviews

Mercedes E-class 2024 review – plug-in hybrid E300e tested

The new Mercedes E-class proves there’s still life in the traditional, well engineered exec saloon
31 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content