The new Porsche Taycan GTS is a battery-powered BMW M5 rival

As EVs go, the outgoing Porsche Taycan GTS was right up there as one of the most involving and driver focused. More power (but crucially not too much) and bespoke chassis tuning brought the best out of the Taycan driving experience, making it a satisfying supersaloon irrespective of its power source.

Now Porsche has launched a new GTS, which joins the comprehensively revised ‘Gen 2’ Taycan range. Incidentally, the facelifted car now aligns more closely than ever with the piston-powered supersaloon of the moment – the new BMW M5 – in everything from its power, weight and price tag, along with its choice of bodystyles.

As before, the GTS is offered in saloon form (£117,500) or as a Sport Turismo estate (£118,300), which line up against the £111,405 M5 and £113,405 M5 Touring. The GTS upgrades include a power boost over the Taycan 4S, with the dual motors now generating a combined 690bhp. That figure is achieved on overboost with launch control active, which enables the GTS to hit 62mph in 3.3sec, and 124mph in 10.4sec.

Though the GTS gives up 27bhp to the M5, its instant torque delivery makes it a couple of tenths quicker than it to 62mph. Plus the fact that, amazingly, it’ll almost certainly be lighter than the BMW, which comes in at a portly 2510kg. There’s no official kerb weight for the GTS yet, but it won’t be far from the 4S’s 2250kg figure (when equipped with the larger Performance Battery Plus).

Porsche has also designed a unique synthesised driving sound for the GTS, and a new chassis setup to give it more sharpness and edge. Adaptive air suspension and Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system come as standard, with rear-axle steering available as an option. The firm’s Active Ride suspension is also available at extra cost, with electro-hydraulically controlled active dampers providing variable support at each corner and keeping the body level over bumps. This gets a GTS-specific tune, too.

The GTS benefits from the Gen 2 Taycan’s efficiency improvements, helping it to achieve up to 390 miles from a full charge – 74 more than before. Its 800-volt electronic architecture also allows for rapid charging speeds of up to 320kW.

As standard, the GTS gets Porsche’s Sport Chrono package (including a push-to-pass boost function), Sport design front and rear bumpers, black exterior elements and 20-inch aero wheels (21s are optional). Inside there’s Race-Tex cloth trim and black leather, as well as 18-way adjustable sports seats, a heated GT sports steering wheel and a Bose sound system.

The Taycan GTS is available to order now, with first deliveries beginning in early 2025.