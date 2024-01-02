Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record

Porsche’s forthcoming Taycan Turbo GT has posted a 7:07.55 lap time at the Nürburgring – just 2.25 seconds shy of the 1887bhp Rimac Nevera

by: Yousuf Ashraf
2 Jan 2024
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front

The EV arms race is showing no signs of slowing, and in the wake of 1000bhp+ saloons from the likes of Lucid and Tesla, Porsche is developing a harder, faster Taycan to raise the bar once again. On the evidence of its newly published Nürburgring lap time, it’s about to do just that. 

Completing the Nordschleife loop in 7:07.55, the new model – expected to wear the Turbo GT badge – has eclipsed the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package by nearly 18sec, and comes within a whisker of the outright EV record set by the Rimac Nevera

The Croatian hypercar set a time of 7:05.30 last year, and given that the Nevera is a purpose-built two-seater with 1887bhp, the Taycan’s 2.25sec deficit is extremely impressive – even more so in the context of a 12.92-mile lap.

Porsche refers to this particular Taycan as a ‘pre-series’ model, and its lowered ride height and aero kit all but confirm that it’s the track-focused variant we’ve previously spied testing at the Nürburgring. The new model will arrive as part of a range-wide update for the Taycan in 2024, and while its mechanical specification is unknown at this stage, expect more powerful electric motors and bespoke chassis hardware to separate it from the 751bhp Taycan Turbo S. 

Speaking of which, the Turbo GT’s Nürburgring time is some 26 seconds faster than that of the Performance Kit-equipped Turbo S, which equates to a staggering 0.8 mile gulf by the end of the lap. Porsche factory driver Lars Kern was at the wheel for the run, with safety regulations mandating the fitment of a roll cage and bucket seats. 

“I pushed as hard as I could, but that was really all I could do,” said Kern. Porsche also claims that the prototype achieved very similar times over several consecutive laps, despite the enormous energy demands and heat management required to run an EV at full speed. Expect the Turbo GT to be unveiled in full later in 2024.

