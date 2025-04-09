Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
This 1950s MG is the ultimate sleeper with Porsche 911 GT3 power-to-weight

UK-based firm Frontline has launched the MGA Factory Edition, giving the 1950s British sports car the performance it deserves

by: Sam Jenkins, James Taylor
9 Apr 2025
Frontline MGA Factory Edition10

Frontline Cars, the Abingdon-based MG restoration and restomod specialist, has made its name modernising MGBs into surprisingly potent packages. Now it’s turning its hand to the B’s predecessor, the svelte MGA of the 1950s. The results are certainly impressive.

Sharp, Le Mans-derived styling makes the MGA a desirable model today, but there’s no denying it’s short on performance. To rectify this, Frontline’s take reduces weight, increases power and brings a suite of interior niceties to the classic. Named the MGA Factory Edition, the new model takes a 1950s original as a base (either with or without a roof), integrating modern mechanicals and comfort while retaining the style and charm of the original, which celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025. 

> Frontline LE60 v BEE GT – V8 power battles electric in MGB restomod head-to-head

Design stays true to the original, which can’t be said for some restomods, with only subtle modern additions like LED headlights, bumper deletes and trim rechroming giving it a 2025 edge – buyers can also option virtually any paint shade, with completely bespoke options such as louvred bonnets and perspex windows also on the table.

Most significant, though, is what lies under that bonnet. While the original made do with a measly 72bhp, Frontline is offering a choice of two naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Duratec engines with 290bhp in 2.5-litre spec and 225bhp with a smaller 2-litre (torque stands at 243lb ft and 178lb ft respectively). Not only do these drastically increase the MGA’s output, they’re also much more finely wrought with individual throttle bodies, modern ECUs, precision-tuned camshafts and stainless steel exhaust systems to boot. 

Frontline MGA Factory Edition10

The Factory Edition is also fitted with a Mazda-derived five-speed gearbox, limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes (with four-piston front and two-piston rear, and the MGA’s fly-off handbrake remains) and dampers developed in collaboration with Nitron. The latter is part of a five-link rear suspension layout, replacing the MGA’s original leaf-spring set-up. Probably a good job given the performance numbers at play…

While those power numbers might seem modest in today’s world of 700bhp saloons, Frontline claims that in its lightest spec, the Factory Edition MGA weighs only 815kg. Do the maths and you’ll find that the 2.5-litre variant has a power-to-weight ratio of 356bhp/ton, a near-exact match for the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Of course, physics-related factors (including the limitations of its skinny 185-section tyres) mean it will never match the GT3 for outright performance, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

Frontline MGA Factory Edition10

The interior is modernised with upgraded heating, ventilation and the option of the likes of heated seats and wireless charging, but, like in Frontline’s MGBs, the visual changes are subtle. Buttons are retained and the modern stereo unit is sympathetically integrated. Adjustable power steering is available, too.

The Factory Edition is offered to customers in the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA, and can be ordered in left- or right-hand-drive form, and with roadster or coupe bodywork. Each car is custom-built to the customer’s preferences and, as per Frontline’s MGB builds, they are invited to the design studio and trim shop to customise the car in person. Frontline describes the paint, finish and interior material options to be ‘endless.’

The first Frontline MGA Factory Edition makes its debut in front of visitors to the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting on April 12 and 13 2025.

