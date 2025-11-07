How we used to test cars: stopwatches, silver rolls and sheer nerve

‘Simi’ was my mentor and I owe him a great deal. A stickler for process and detail, he schooled me in the arcane rigours of professional road testing, from how to assess and concisely describe a car’s attributes to the fiddly job of fitting the ancient test equipment.

Post fifth wheel but predating today’s GPS, the kit was hub-mounted, with a long umbilical cord connecting the rotating sender to a large black box. This in turn was connected to a small printer that spewed out endless lengths of silver till roll etched with the test figures. It could be an absolute git of a thing, but somehow this fickle contraption made the process of figuring cars seem more scientific. Suckering a Vbox to the windscreen just isn’t the same.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Once back in the office we’d pore over the rolls, calculating averages for all the standing-start and in-gear acceleration runs before writing them in the margins and copying the results across to hand-written performance tables. The rolls would then be consigned to Carweek’s open-cast filing system in Simi’s desk drawer. I suspect he still has them stashed in an old shoe box; a petrolhead treasure trove of tickertape.

We continued the figuring tradition at evo for a while, using Millbrook, MIRA and Bruntingthorpe for the straight-line stuff, and trips to Anglesey, Bedford Autodrome or Blyton Park for lap times. I’m sad to say time pressures, staffing limitations, budget constraints and circuit availability mean old-school empirical testing is now the exception rather than the rule.

I miss it, though to be honest I’m not sure today’s cars lend themselves to the old ways. Not so long ago pretty much every sector of the market would contain a disparate and characterful variety of cars and powertrains. Most needed a slight adjustment in your technique, some a complete change of approach. And yes, sometimes there’d be a loud bang and expensive clattering noises, but that happened far less often than you might imagine.