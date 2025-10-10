Looking at these images the cynic might be forgiven for thinking ‘that’s just a mule for the new 911 Turbo S missing a few bits’. But look closer and imagine with us for a moment, what this disguised Porsche 911 prototype could be.

First of all, we must reaffirm that this could be a car we never see. Michael Rösler, Porsche 911 model line director, told evo at the reveal event of the new 911 Turbo S that not all prototypes and 911 permutations seen testing will make production reality and that some are simply experimentation. So whatever this is, it may never appear.

For now though, let’s assess what we can actually see. It’s got the width, face and bottom of the new 992.2 911 Turbo S but it’s lacking two other major modern 911 Turbo identifiers: the Turbo wing (we can see a Carrera’s active item here, albeit fixed at full height) and air intakes on the rear haunches. Some are as a result of the missing wing calling this a 911 Turbo ‘Touring’.

In the pantheon of past models, this most closely correlates with the 992 Sport Classic, which combined a base 911 Turbo engine and body-in-white with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. If this prototype is using the T-hybrid powertrain, a manual is off the cards – the two simply do not mesh in terms of packaging.