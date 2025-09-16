Who do you want to be in charge of the future of the Porsche 911, arguably the world’s most important sports car? A dyed-in-the-wool engineer that can strip an e-turbo down to its constituent parts before your eyes like they’re buzzing through a Rubik's cube? Perhaps an entrenched industry suit with an eye on the bottom line? If that last one had you scowling at your device like a Porsche nerd when first presented with manual vs PDK uptake figures, fear not.

The guy at the wheel, Michael Rösler, is exactly who you’d hope him to be – technically and experientially qualified for the position he holds, yes, but first and foremost, a Porsche lover, a 911 enthusiast and a car guy. As much became abundantly clear during a chat with him at the reveal of the new 992.2 911 Turbo S. Apart from chatting about his personal modified 993 and Renault Sport Clio 200, we talked about what the future holds for the 911 – from hybrid to H-pattern manuals.

We first discussed the state of the 911 as it is now in 2025. It perhaps has the most eclectic mix of powertrains that it’s ever had, between the 3-litre engines in the base Carreras, the T-hybrid single- and twin-turbo engines in the GTS and Turbo S and of course, the 4-litre in the GT3. Getting GTS (which informed the Turbo S) and the GT3 out quickly was a function of starting with the powertrains that needed the most work – a fresh start in the case of the 3.6 T-hybrid and significantly revised for emissions reasons in the case of the GT3.

‘From an engineering point of view it would have been perfect to start with the Turbo S but given the smaller volumes, among other things, it made for a worse business case,’ Rösler explained to evo.