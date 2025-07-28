The next ultra-limited Porsche 911 could be just around the corner and, (lack of) spoiler alert, it’s probably an open-top. Many have come across these spy images and concluded that for the first time ever, there will be a Porsche 911 GT3 Cabriolet. We’re not so convinced, however, for a couple of reasons: one, that’s just not Porsche Motorsport boss Andreas Preuninger’s style, and two, there’s a bit more to this mule than simply being a GT3 with a fabric lid.

Look closely at the front wings and you will see the sculpted element and blade that were first (and last) seen on the 992.1-generation 911 S/T, and which certainly are not seen on the latest 992.2 GT3. Far more likely, therefore, than this being a full series-production 911 GT3 Cabriolet is that this is a thinly disguised limited-run special, most likely a new 911 Speedster.

The last 911 Speedster arrived in 2018 as a celebration of the company’s 70th birthday and a send-off for the departing 991-generation car. Limited to just 1948 units – a reference to Porsche’s founding year – the car used the GT3 as a basis. That’s likely to be the case once again, with the reworked 503bhp 4-litre flat-six and six-speed manual gearbox of the latest 992.2 GT3 set to make an appearance, along with the latest suspension revisions: the last Speedster predated the introduction of double-wishbone front suspension on GT department 911s.

Most notably, of course, the last Speedster replaced the solid roof of the 991.2 GT3 on which it was based with open air or, should the weather turn, a thin, largely manually operated fabric top, the only motorised element of which was the bit that latched it to the windscreen/header rail. The last Speedster also featured a lower windscreen, though that wasn’t as noticeable as the other trademark Speedster element: the manually operated double-hump tonneau cover.

It’s these last two elements that are not so obviously present on this new mule, but consider this: these are elements not essential in the process of testing many of the car’s vital systems or, indeed, its chassis stiffness. These components will likely only first be seen once the car is unveiled fully.

As for when that’ll be, right now, it’s anyone’s guess. Porsche’s 80th anniversary isn’t until 2028 and that feels a bit too far away for us to be seeing a prototype now. More likely is that the car will be introduced before the end of this year to celebrate 70 years since the 1955 introduction of the 356 Speedster, with deliveries beginning in 2026. Production will almost certainly be limited whenever the car breaks cover, to 1955 cars should our theory about the 356 anniversary hold true.