The wing at the rear features flared legs that rise from closer to the middle then join the ends of the wide wing section. It’s not an item quite like any seen on an existing GT2 variant, whether the standard road car or the Manthey Racing kit cars, the GT2 RS Clubsport or even the modern 935. It is, in fact, most similar (but not identical) to the wing seen on the 911 GT3 R Rennsport, a track only special revealed in September 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The car obviously is a callback to the old Flachbau 911s which themselves took inspiration from the slant-nosed 935 racers. Built from 1982 to 1989, 948 cars based on the 930 generation 911 were made, across three distinct runs. The final run was the most successful and had the cleanest solution in the facial area with pop-up lights instead of giant lamps integrated into the bumper. These cars were, and still are, an acquired taste and one of the more controversial breeds of 911. They’re also incredibly rare, sought after and valuable.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Porsche is looking to raid its wider history for special projects. Just look at the modern 935, the GT3 R Rennsport, the Sport Classic and so on. These kinds of cars are good money spinners if you get them right. And make no mistake, it is highly likely that it’s Porsche that’s behind this in some way given that it trademarked the names ‘Flachbau’ and ‘Flachbau RS’ last year. What’s strange is that this appears to be a past model.

Will these cars be kits that you can have applied to your existing 991 generation car by Manthey Racing, as the outfit does with its MR performance packages on the GT3 and GT3 RS? It’s possible. It could well be a one- or few-off, commissioned by an individual or syndicate of collectors. The possibilities are almost endless where Sonderwunsch is concerned, should you have the cash.

What’s also possible is that this is a mule featuring elements that will indeed make their way onto a range of brand new specials – Flachbau based on the GT3 and Flachbau RS based on the GT3 RS, perhaps? Given the shared DNA between the 991 and 992 911s, this wouldn’t be such a backwards way of testing parts for a new car. Rather , quite an effective way to make sure the full surprise isn't spoiled by pesky spy photographers...